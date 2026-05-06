Lagardère Travel Retail and Geneva Airport are joining forces to partner with the TR Consumer Forum 2026 as joint sponsors of the Opening Cocktail event.

Taking place on Wednesday 1 July from 7-10pm at the IATA offices at Geneva Airport, the event invites delegates to kick-start the week in style with an evening of drinks and delicious canapés in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

“The TR Consumer Forum 2026 is set to welcome participants from all over the world, and Geneva Airport and our partner Lagardère Travel Retail are delighted to host them at the networking cocktail. We are looking forward to welcoming the travel retail world to Geneva for what promises to be a very enjoyable event,” said Kristina Mees, Chief Commercial Officer, Geneva Airport.

Added Lucio Rossetto, Regional COO Europe, Lagardère Travel Retail: “Lagardère Travel Retail is delighted to sponsor the TR Consumer Forum 2026 in Geneva, a city that is close to our heart. At the networking cocktail that we will host in partnership with Geneva Airport, delegates will enjoy the famous Swiss hospitality as well as the opportunity to network with their friends and business partners. I am looking forward to visiting our friends in Geneva and to exchanging ideas and insights on our industry today.”

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail is also supporting this year’s Forum as an Opening Cocktail sponsor – stay close to TRBusiness for details of the partnership. Henkell Freixenet is the wine sponsor for both the Opening Cocktail and the Evening Networking Event on Thursday 2 July.

What to expect from the TR Consumer Forum 2026

A strong lineup of speakers and attendees are joining this year’s consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum in Geneva, which runs 1-3 July and is being activated under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with IATA as the Host Partner.

Organised by TRBusiness with consumer research partner m1nd-set, the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry B2B event, is taking place at the IATA Geneva Conference Center.

For details of the speakers and agenda please click the button above.

Early bird tickets available until 29 May

The TR Consumer Forum attracts a rich pool of attendees representing a broad cross-section of the DF&TR community. Among those confirmed to attend the 2026 edition include representatives from Avolta, ABM Experience Solutions, AMB Futureproof, ARI, Blueprint, Coty, Coeur de Lion, Duty Free Global, GMAX Travel Retail, Geneva Airport, ETRC, Heathrow Airport, Ian Macleod Distillers, JTI, Lagardère Travel Retail, Nestlé ITR, Nadri, Oettinger Davidoff, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, Rémy Cointreau, Ritter Sport, Skross, Suntory Global Spirits, Travel Blue, William Grant & Sons, Walker’s and more.

Currently, you can save more than a fifth (22%) off the cost of your delegate pass thanks to the early bird discount, which sees tickets priced at GBP£750 each until Friday 29 May (17:30 UTC).

From 30 May, standard passes will be available for GBP£985. Tickets are on sale until the end of the day on Friday 19 June only. There is limited availability this year, so please be quick to secure your space and avoid disappointment.

Book your accommodation

Attendees can now book their accommodation at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG. A special discounted rate is available for forum attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Image Credit: Crowne Plaza/IHG

Accommodation for the 2026 Forum can be booked via the button below. More information can be found on the dedicated website.

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming DF&TR stakeholders from around the world for yet another insight- and action-packed edition of the Forum.

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