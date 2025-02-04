Lagardère TR creates dedicated external affairs unit

A newly created external affairs department will strengthen industry outreach and engagement with key stakeholders, Paris-headquartered Lagardère Travel Retail has announced via LinkedIn.

Former TFWA Managing Director John Rimmer has been appointed in his capacity as an independent consultant, TRBusiness can confirm, and is named as Senior Advisor – Corporate Communications & External Affairs to support the new department, while continuing his work with advisory firm Penta.

Lagardère Travel Retail’s external affairs department will be integrated with the company’s corporate communications activities under the leadership of Baptiste Duguit, recently appointed EVP Business Development, Corporate Communications & External Affairs.

Duguit has spent more than a decade with Lagardère Travel Retail, predominantly in international business development roles.

He also headed up marketing and sales functions at Dutyfly Solutions, the former Lagardère Inflight and Servair joint venture which ran concession programmes on a number of European carriers.

Meanwhile, Gaëtan Labardin has joined the Corporate Communication & External Affairs team as International Corporate Communication Manager. He replaces Emeline Bizot, who has decided to pursue new opportunities.

A statement shared on the professional networking site read: “We welcome Gaëtan, and would also like to thank Emeline for all she has done in external communications, as well as for her dedication and passion for our company.

“This reorganisation reflects our ambition to strengthen our industry presence and reinforce Lagardère Travel Retail’s position as a trusted partner in travel retail.”

Rimmer added in a separate post: “I’m delighted to be working with Lagardère Travel Retail once again, and looking forward to getting started with the team in Paris and around the world.

“I’m grateful for this exciting opportunity, which also allows me to continue my work advocating for the travel retail industry with Penta Group. Busy, challenging and exciting times ahead.”

