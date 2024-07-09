Paris-headquartered Lagardère Travel Retail has appointed Frédéric Chevalier as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Chevalier, the long-time Regional COO for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, will retain a sharp focus on operations and development in his new role at the same time as continuing his work on the company’s transformation plan initiated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, operational supervision for Europe and Africa will now fall to Lucio Rossetto and Vincent Romet, respectively.

Chief Business Officer Rossetto has been named Regional COO for Europe, while Lagardère Travel Retail France CEO and Regional COO for the Middle East Vincent Romet adds Africa to his brief.

At the same time, the organisation has created two new departments designed to ‘increase efficiency and provide better support to countries’, read a statement.

Lylian Vignau, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Duty Free Global, takes on the role of Chief Commercial & Digital Officer and heads up a department focusing on interpreting travellers’ needs and market evolution to better define commercial strategies, formats and offer.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Delmas, VP Transformation, is the new Chief Operational Performance Officer and adds Regional Operating Officer for Europe for Spain, Iceland, Slovenia & Croatia to her remit.

Vignau and Delmas will join a newly constituted Executive Committee, which consists of the following: Dag Rasmussen, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer; Frédéric Chevalier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Catherine Guyomard, Chief Human Resources Officer; Charlotte Delmas, Chief Operational Performance Officer & Regional COO, Europe; Jean-Baptiste Morin, Senior advisor to the Group CEO & Regional COO, Americas; Luc Mansion, Group Chief Financial Officer & Regional COO, Pacific; Lucio Rossetto, Regional COO, Europe; Lylian Vignau, Chief Commercial & Digital Officer; Séverine Lanthier, Chief Strategy and Development Officer & Regional COO, Asia; and Vincent Romet, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail France & Regional COO, Middle East & Africa.