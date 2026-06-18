Lagardère Travel Retail announces new Executive Committee appointments

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail
Lagardère TR Frederic Chevalier

President and CEO Frédéric Chevalier (above) described the appointments as the next step in the company’s evolution.

Lagardère Travel Retail has made changes to its Executive Committee, designed to further strengthen its leadership team as the company enters the next phase of its development.

The company said the appointments would reinforce the organisation’s collective capabilities, adding complementary expertise and building on the strong foundation that has enabled the company’s recent growth.

Jérôme Petit joins the Executive Committee as Deputy CEO, reporting to President and CEO Frédéric Chevalier, bringing over three decades of international leadership experience to the role.

This includes extensive operational responsibilities across Asia, Africa and Europe, incorporating expertise in business development, operational management and the leadership of complex, multicultural organisations.

David-Alexandre Fournier has been named as Chief Human Resources & CSR Officer. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in senior HR leadership roles within large international organisations, he will oversee the company’s HR strategy and continue to support the development of its organisation, talent and culture across all geographies.

He will also lead Lagardère Travel Retail’s CSR strategy, further embedding its PEPS roadmap across the business.

Lagardère reinforces key areas of expertise

The evolution of the Executive Committee is also reflected in a number of changes to the responsibilities of existing members. Lucio Rossetto will expand his remit to include North America, alongside his current responsibilities for Europe.

Vincent Romet will assume responsibility for the entire Asia region, in addition to his existing scope covering the Middle East, Africa, France and Luxembourg. Charlotte Delmas, who will continue in her role as Chief Operational Performance Officer, will take on responsibility for Latin America and Switzerland, complementing her current scope in four European countries.

She will be supported by Javier Cagigal, currently CEO for Spain & Portugal, who is appointed Deputy COO for Latin America, in addition to his existing responsibilities on the Iberian peninsula.

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail
Lagardère Travel Retail Executive Committee June 2026

The appointments are designed to strengthen Lagardère Travel Retail’s leadership team as the company enters the next phase of its development.

In addition, several members of the Executive Committee will continue in their current roles, further reinforcing the strength and continuity of the leadership team. Luc Mansion will add Strategy to his existing responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Operating Officer Pacific. Lylian Vignau will continue in his role as Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, and Michel Sibony will continue in his role as Chief Value Officer.

Chevalier commented: “These Executive Committee appointments reflect the next step in the evolution of Lagardère Travel Retail. We are strengthening a proven leadership team, while reinforcing key areas of expertise to support our operations across all regions.

“Our priority remains unchanged: to serve our teams and partners with the highest standards of execution, while continuing to improve how we work every day. In making these changes we are ensuring we are equipped to deliver consistent results and stay ahead of a complex and fast-moving global environment.”

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