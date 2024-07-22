Aer Rianta International (ARI) has appointed Laura Lee O’Driscoll as General Counsel.

O’Driscoll has spent the past four years with the Dublin-headquartered travel retailer as Commercial Counsel on its legal & regulatory team, playing a leading role in leading legal negotiations, managing contracts and offering strategic direction.

In a statement, ARI says her in-depth operational knowledge and strong working relationships with the organisation have ‘greatly benefitted the company’.

She boasts more than a decade of experience in private practice, including time at leading Irish law firm Mason Hayes & Curran.

Ray Hernan, CEO of ARI, commented: “On behalf of the entire executive team, I am delighted to announce Laura’s appointment as General Counsel. Her expertise and dedication have already made a significant impact on ARI. I am confident that, under her leadership, our legal and regulatory functions will continue to excel, supporting our strategic goals and nurturing strong partnerships with our stakeholders.”

O’Driscoll added: “I am honoured and delighted to take on the role of General Counsel and to lead ARI’s legal & regulatory team. It’s a privilege to join the vastly experienced executive team at ARI and I would like to thank Ray and the team for their continued support. We have an exceptional group of people at ARI, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside my talented colleagues, as well as our valued partners, to build on ARI’s growth and success, delivering exceptional legal services to our corporate and international businesses.”