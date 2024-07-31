A host of major international travel retailers will attend this year’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, the association has confirmed, including Avolta, Gebr. Heinemann, Lagardère Travel Retail, China Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas and DFS Group.

International airports, airlines and cruise lines have also committed early this year to sending registered delegates to the industry’s showpiece event.

They will join regional distributors and big names from the luxury, fashion, confectionery, tobacco and spirits segments such as L’Oréal, LVMH Beauty, Estée Lauder, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Suntory Global Spirits, Hermès, Giorgio Armani, Zegna, EssilorLuxottica, Ferrero, Mars Nestlé and Philip Morris.

“In my final year as president, the delight of hosting such an inspiring event has not faded. I, like many others across the industry I’m sure, am very much looking forward to meeting with colleagues as we mark TFWA’s 40th anniversary,” commented TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen.

