Leading retail operators confirm Cannes delegations in TFWA 40th year

By Luke Barras-hill |

Erik Juul-Mortensen at TFWA 2023 ahead of 40th anniversary

Credit: TFWA/Nathalie Oundjian.

A host of major international travel retailers will attend this year’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, the association has confirmed, including Avolta, Gebr. Heinemann, Lagardère Travel Retail, China Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas and DFS Group.

International airports, airlines and cruise lines have also committed early this year to sending registered delegates to the industry’s showpiece event.

They will join regional distributors and big names from the luxury, fashion, confectionery, tobacco and spirits segments such as L’Oréal, LVMH Beauty, Estée Lauder, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Suntory Global Spirits, Hermès, Giorgio Armani, Zegna, EssilorLuxottica, Ferrero, Mars Nestlé and Philip Morris.

“In my final year as president, the delight of hosting such an inspiring event has not faded. I, like many others across the industry I’m sure, am very much looking forward to meeting with colleagues as we mark TFWA’s 40th anniversary,” commented TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen.

READ MORE: TFWA celebrates 40th anniversary, announces Cannes event

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

CTG Duty Free H124 prelim results fall yoy yet China DF stores revenue up

CTG Duty Free has reported a decrease in income and profits year-over-year (yoy) in H1 2024,...

image description image description
Middle East

Samsonite luggage boutique opens at Zayed International Airport

Samsonite has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail to launch a store at Zayed International...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Samsung Experience Store opens at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2. Asia & Pacific
image description
Duty free flourishes as Lagardère Travel Retail reports €2,748 million in H1 2024 International
image description
Butlers goes back to its roots with new chocolate café at Dublin Airport T1 International
image description
Cadbury unwraps 200-year anniversary activations at UK airports Europe
image description
Eyeing the chance to supercharge online shopping from the airport lounge International
image description
L’Occitane TR launches biggest-ever Sol de Janeiro airport summer tour International
image description
Bric’s unveils Bellagio Legacy Bag; gets set for TFWA Exhibition in Cannes International
image description
René Riedi to continue as IAADFS Chairman; association names officers The Americas
image description
Unifree Duty Free makes duo of top management appointments Europe
image description
Boatfayre opens duty free shop at Elizabeth Terminal in Jersey Europe
right