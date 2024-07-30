Leen Baeten announced as new CEO of Belgian chocolatier Guylian

Guylian, the Belgian chocolate manufacturer, has announced Leen Baeten as CEO, effective from 1 August 2024, Baeten succeeds former CEO Tom Snick, who took the helm in 2021.

Baeten has 15 years of experience in the chocolate and confectionery industry, and vast experience in strategy, business development, operational management, in international and local retail, marketing and innovation.

Beaten noted of her upcoming position with Guylian: “I am thrilled to join Guylian and lead us into a new exciting chapter. Together we will build on our brand’s rich Belgian heritage and drive innovation to deliver exceptional chocolate experiences to our customers.

I strongly believe that marketing will be the driving force in creating value for all stakeholders: employees, consumers and business partners, society and the planet. This requires insights and a long-term perspective on the brand’s positive impact, enhancing brand equity and future-proofing the company.”

Prior to her new role at Guylian, Baeten’s career included 14 years at Godiva Chocolatier, where she held various marketing and leadership positions.

For her last four years with the brand, she held the position of Head Of Business, Europe and Marketing Director EMEA.

She played a crucial role in growing the brand in boutiques, travel retail, wholesale, and online channels.

Before that, she worked for five years as a consultant for prominent companies in FMCG, such as: Gilette; P&G; Chiquita; Puratos; FrieslandCampina; Panasonic and Godiva.

Baeten added: “I am very enthusiastic about Guylian’s achievements in Travel Retail. The excellent work the team has done so far is commendable, and GTR is a business very close to my heart.

I am committed to leveraging my own experience and expertise in the channel to support our team and our customers, driving our growth to new heights. The brand has many opportunities to explore, and GTR will certainly be a strategic channel in our growth trajectory.”

Sustainability

Baeten noted she is determined to continue Guylian’s sustainability policy: “In terms of sustainability, Guylian is a role model in the chocolate industry. Guylian is Belgium’s largest Fairtrade A-brand of chocolate and produces exclusively with Fairtrade-certified cocoa.”

In addition, the brand uses only ingredients of natural origin, packaging that is 100% recyclable, and the production site in Sint-Niklaas is a climate neutral one.

“We very deliberately chose that pioneering role in 2022 and will continue to make these sustainable choices. With a focused vision and dedicated team, we will be set for sustainable growth and continued success in the years to come,” concluded Baeten.

