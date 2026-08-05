Lindt expands Destination Pistachio campaign to airports worldwide

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Lindt & Sprüngli GTR
Lindt expands Destination Pistachio campaign to airports worldwide

The campaign brings together four pistachio-inspired products across gifting, sharing and self-indulgence formats.

Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail has expanded its Destination Pistachio campaign to more than 200 airport locations worldwide, building on the success of its Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate range.

Developed exclusively for global travel retail, the limited-edition campaign brings together four pistachio-inspired products across gifting, sharing and self-indulgence formats: the LINDOR Tube 387g, Napolitains Carrier Box 500g, Maxi Plaisir 150g and Gold Bar Pistachio Almond 300g.

The campaign is now rolling out across airports including Zurich, Istanbul, Punta Cana, Panama and Singapore, with selected locations also hosting a ‘Win a Suitcase’ consumer promotion to encourage engagement with the range.

Lindt said Destination Pistachio has been designed as a scalable activation platform that combines consistent storytelling with strong in-store visibility, while its limited-edition positioning aims to create a sense of urgency among travellers.

Peter Zehnder, CEO Global Travel Retail at Lindt & Sprüngli, said: “Pistachio has become one of today’s most sought-after flavour trends in premium chocolate, and Destination Pistachio allows us to translate that growing consumer interest into a compelling proposition for travel retail.

“As the campaign expands globally, we are combining distinctive and already familiar formats, engaging consumer experiences and strong retail partnerships to create a platform that is easy to activate, highly visible and designed to deliver incremental growth across the category.”

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