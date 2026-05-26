Lindt & Sprüngli elevates seasonal gifting through festive activations

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt Holi activation

The Holi activations featured circular gondolas and floor graphics inspired by the festival’s traditional colour powders.

Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail is celebrating the success of its retail activation programme, created to mark a range of festive occasions including Lunar New Year, Holi and Easter across key travel retail locations.

The activations were designed to engage travellers during key gifting periods – important drivers for the confectionery category – and make festive gifting more intuitive and compelling.

By aligning distinctive, seasonally relevant activations with globally recognised celebrations, Lindt Global Travel Retail aims to strengthen its position as a premium gifting choice, creating engagement that encourages both planned and impulse purchases.

The brand’s seasonal assortments were presented through dedicated gondolas, large-scale installations and clearly segmented displays incorporating both small tokens and premium sharing formats.

Key formats highlighted across the activations include Lindor tubes and seasonal gift bags, Napolitains, Gold Bunny formats and Swiss Masterpieces Pralinés, supporting a tiered gifting approach across price points.

For Lunar New Year 2026, Lindt activated across multiple Asia Pacific hubs, including Hainan Island, Shanghai, Taiwan, Singapore Changi, Sydney and Malaysia, alongside Dubai and Toronto.

Image Credit: Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt boutique Dubai Airport

The distinctive red and gold Lindt boutique at Dubai International Airport.

These activations featured a red and gold colour scheme, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. Positioned along major travel routes, these animations were said to resonate strongly with passengers travelling home or visiting family during one of the most important gifting periods of the year.

For Holi, Lindt introduced colourful activations across the Middle East and India, in airport locations such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

This campaign incorporated circular gondolas and tiered displays, set against vibrant floor graphics inspired by traditional Holi colour powders, creating a strong visual anchor within the store.

Easter is a key platform for Lindt, with activations centred on the Lindt Gold Buney – the brand’s most recognisable seasonal symbol.

Image Credit: Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt Easter Geneva activation

High-impact gondolas and stacked Gold Bunny displays at Geneva Airport reflect the importance of Easter for the brand.

In Geneva and Basel, gondolas stacked Gold Bunny displays, balancing premium positioning with value communication. In São Paulo and Buenos Aires, larger-scale executions included oversized Lindt Gold Bunny installations, and multi-fixture layouts featuring circular towers and arch-shaped displays.

Lindt & Sprüngli Head of Global Travel Retail Peter Zehnder commented: “Festive moments are a powerful driver in travel retail, not only because of their cultural significance, but because they align naturally with the way people travel and gift.

“Across Lunar New Year, Holi and Easter, we have focused on creating environments that are immediately recognisable, easy to shop and designed to drive conversion at key moments in the passenger journey. This consistency, combined with local adaptation, allows us to expand these activations globally while maintaining their relevance in each market.”

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