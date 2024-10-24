Lindt & Sprüngli GTR showcases new launches and growth focuses in Cannes

By Luke Barras-hill |

The Lindt & Sprüngli team at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes.

Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail shared a range of new skus and outlined its growth ambitions for the DF&TR confectionery channel during the recent TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes.

The Swiss confectionery company says its travel retail strategy concentrates on driving category penetration and conversion rates through a broad portfolio of brands.

A new line of location-specific sleeves have been introduced across Lindor, Napolitains, Swiss Masterpieces and Lindt Gold and Silver Tablets to tap demand for local-themed products and souvenirs.

A full range of options for key countries and cities featuring landmarks and cultural icons are set to rollout.

Through its ‘Taste Discoveries’ growth pillar, Lindt is building on demand for flavour innovation with limited edition Salted Caramel variations of Lindor and Napolitains.

Lindor Tube 387g and Napolitains Carrier Box with Salted Caramel 500g are two travel retail exclusive skus playing on the appeal for salted caramel across nationalities, including Indian, British, US, Saudi Arabian, German and Spanish shoppers.

Upping consumer engagement is an important investment area with a mixture of year-round universal high-profile promotion and POS concepts, plus a number of seasonal platforms focused on holiday gifting.

Aligned to its ‘Be Seen’ growth pillar, Lindt will continue to prioritise executions, primarily around the Lindor range to encompass various exclusive formats.

The Swiss confectionery firm also revealed a playful ‘Spin & Win’ concept for the Napolitains Carrier Box and engagement mechanics for Captain Cocoa & Captain Skyla.

During TFWA WE Lindt unveiled several sharing and self-consumption options with multipacks of Lindt Gold & Silver (3 x 300g), Lindt Excellence (4 x 100g) and Lindt Swiss Classic (5 x 100g) under the ‘Recharge’ pillar.

Incremental grab-and-go options at till point are being satisfied with two new bite-sized options: Lindor Trio Pack 37g and Nocciolatte Milk 35g.

Both products respond to the opportunity for self-purchasing. 

Peter Zehnder, Head of Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail, commented: “Powered by a laser-focus on our key growth pillars, I’m confident that TFWA Conference & Exhibition saw us deliver a clear roadmap for growth in 2025 and present a wealth of investments and innovations that will help our retail partners capitalise on the premium confectionery opportunity.

“Our strategy is to leverage our iconic brands to drive visibility for confectionery and tap into chocolate’s universal appeal to meet the need states of shoppers looking to snack, gift and share. Together with our partners we are fully committed to making this a reality and elevating the confectionery experience in travel retail.”

READ MORE: Favourite memories – Celebrating TFWA’s 40th anniversary

READ MORE: Lindt & Sprüngli opens first-ever travel retail boutique outside Switzerland

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta unveils revamped World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport

Avolta has officially unveiled its new World Duty Free (WDF) store at Edinburgh Airport,...

image description image description
International

Smile Train appoints Sunil Tuli to its Philanthropic Advisory Board

Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organisation, has appointed Sunil Tuli, CEO...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
King Power ‘One Bangkok’ downtown store to grandstand on 25 October Asia & Pacific
image description
Rémy Cointreau joins TR Sustainability Week 2024 as Silver Partner International
image description
Inflight digital provider Moment acquires e-commerce specialist Airfree International
image description
Chloé L'Eau de Parfum Intense makes blockbuster entry in Paris International
image description
Photo gallery: Oliva Cigars' exclusive Riviera Sunset party illuminates Cannes International
image description
Moncler opens new, directly operated store at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Experiences in travel retail need to be "meaningful, relevant, sharable, joyful" International
image description
White Stuff to open first airport store at London Gatwick in November Europe
image description
Lancôme opens flagship Domaine de la Rose store in Haitang Bay Asia & Pacific
image description
Duty Free Dynamics looks back on successful showing at TFWA Cannes News in Brief
right