Lindt & Sprüngli GTR showcases new launches and growth focuses in Cannes

Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail shared a range of new skus and outlined its growth ambitions for the DF&TR confectionery channel during the recent TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes.

The Swiss confectionery company says its travel retail strategy concentrates on driving category penetration and conversion rates through a broad portfolio of brands.

A new line of location-specific sleeves have been introduced across Lindor, Napolitains, Swiss Masterpieces and Lindt Gold and Silver Tablets to tap demand for local-themed products and souvenirs.

A full range of options for key countries and cities featuring landmarks and cultural icons are set to rollout.

Through its ‘Taste Discoveries’ growth pillar, Lindt is building on demand for flavour innovation with limited edition Salted Caramel variations of Lindor and Napolitains.

Lindor Tube 387g and Napolitains Carrier Box with Salted Caramel 500g are two travel retail exclusive skus playing on the appeal for salted caramel across nationalities, including Indian, British, US, Saudi Arabian, German and Spanish shoppers.

Upping consumer engagement is an important investment area with a mixture of year-round universal high-profile promotion and POS concepts, plus a number of seasonal platforms focused on holiday gifting.

Aligned to its ‘Be Seen’ growth pillar, Lindt will continue to prioritise executions, primarily around the Lindor range to encompass various exclusive formats.

The Swiss confectionery firm also revealed a playful ‘Spin & Win’ concept for the Napolitains Carrier Box and engagement mechanics for Captain Cocoa & Captain Skyla.

During TFWA WE Lindt unveiled several sharing and self-consumption options with multipacks of Lindt Gold & Silver (3 x 300g), Lindt Excellence (4 x 100g) and Lindt Swiss Classic (5 x 100g) under the ‘Recharge’ pillar.

Incremental grab-and-go options at till point are being satisfied with two new bite-sized options: Lindor Trio Pack 37g and Nocciolatte Milk 35g.

Both products respond to the opportunity for self-purchasing.

Peter Zehnder, Head of Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail, commented: “Powered by a laser-focus on our key growth pillars, I’m confident that TFWA Conference & Exhibition saw us deliver a clear roadmap for growth in 2025 and present a wealth of investments and innovations that will help our retail partners capitalise on the premium confectionery opportunity.

“Our strategy is to leverage our iconic brands to drive visibility for confectionery and tap into chocolate’s universal appeal to meet the need states of shoppers looking to snack, gift and share. Together with our partners we are fully committed to making this a reality and elevating the confectionery experience in travel retail.”

READ MORE: Favourite memories – Celebrating TFWA’s 40th anniversary

READ MORE: Lindt & Sprüngli opens first-ever travel retail boutique outside Switzerland