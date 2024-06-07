Lindt & Sprüngli teams up with Avolta for new Salted Caramel special edition range

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has teamed up with Avolta to launch a new Salted Caramel special edition range, exclusively available at its airport locations worldwide for a limited time.

The most recent exclusive product launch from Lindt and Avolta was Lindt Stracciatella in 2022/2023.

The Salted Caramel flavour range comprises three products: a 387g Lindor Tube ; a500g carrier box of individually wrapped assorted Napolitains’ and a Gold Bar weighing 300g.

The Salted Caramel line is currently being highlighted in special activations and high-profile promotion spaces at some of Avolta’s key locations worldwide, including London Heathrow and Zurich Airport.

Philippe Moryl, Global Head for the Confectionery category at Avolta, said: “We have been actively advocating for many years the need to bring products to the travel retail sales channel, that truly differentiate our retail offer from that of the domestic markets.

Lindt’s team were the first brand in 2017 to come with an exclusive assortment, leading the way for other brand partners in this category. With the Salted Caramel 2024 edition Lindt demonstrates its commitment to remain at the forefront of exclusive assortment launches.”

Salted Caramel is the second biggest mono-flavour after Milk for Lindor globally.

Between January to March 2024, Salted Caramel Napolitains was the best-selling SKU at Avolta stores in the UK, Spain, Italy and Greece, meanwhile the rest of the Salted Caramel range was among the top ten Lindt SKUs, shortly after launching in December 2023.

Peter Zehnder, Head of Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail, added: “Salted Caramel perfectly aligns with our premium positioning, and the introduction of this special edition range further underlines our flourishing partnership with Avolta which continues to go from strength to strength.

Salted caramel is a highly popular flavour that appeals to many different consumer groups in travel retail and we’re extremely encouraged by initial results as we continue to make positive strides towards our vision of adding confectionery to every basket.”

