LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines

TRBusiness is pleased to announce that the November/December 2024 issue and Travel Retail Awards e-zines are now live and ready to view (click covers below to view).

The November/December issue is accessible online in dynamic e-zine format, complete with 10 videos to watch. The special Middle East and Africa edition is also available in print to delegates at the MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi (17-19 November).

Spanning 132 pages, highlights of the double issue include our exclusive interview with Chichi Maponya, Co-founder and Executive Chairperson of Africa Travel Retail, who reveals why 2025 is set to be an incredibly exciting year for the company (p39).

Dedicated MEA spotlight

Our dedicated Middle East and Africa section also features the latest on passenger traffic dynamics and duty free shopper habits in the region courtesy of m1nd-set (p47); we sit down with Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer at Qatar Airways, for an update on landmark developments on the horizon (page 50); and bring you an in-depth interview with Marcus Spahn, General Manager Commercial Non-Aero at Matarat Holding (page 51).

Those with a vested interest in tobacco and nicotine alternatives can get an overview of key category developments thanks to insight from leading stakeholders including British American Tobacco Global Travel Retail, Japan Tobacco International, Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands and more (p63).

In addition, we carry a preview on the forthcoming TR Sustainability Week on 2-6 December – click the link above to register – deliver an update on MOP4 (p73); report on Oliva Cigars’ exclusive Riviera Sunset party in Cannes (p80); and delve into what’s new in the world of shisha (from p86).

We also zoom in on wines, beers & spirits category trends driving growth thanks to our eight-page feature (from p89). Plus, we relay the latest news from Henkell Freixenet, Heineken and Proximo.

And there’s plenty more besides: For our Sustainability Forum page, we spotlight MEADFA’s sustainability charter (p17); speak with True Dates for our regular Food for Thought double-page spread (p20); reveal the results of the TR Confidence Tracker for Q3 (p34); and invite you to register your interest for the TR Consumer Forum 2025 (p75).

We also catch up on the latest people news (p127); and spend a workday with Rob Robertaccio, Senior Vice President, Global & Travel Retail Sales at E. Gluck Corp. (p129). Plus, we have a vibrant 10-page section on travel essentials and electronics (from p114).

Finally, and with great sadness, we pay tribute to an industry legend: the late, great Colm McLoughlin (p9). Turn to the ‘Now & Then’ column on p130 for a special tribute from our Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill.

Editor’s note

By TRBusiness Managing Editor Faye Bartle

“I first attended the MEADFA (or MEDFA as it was then known) Conference in circa 2004. My trip was to Dubai. Aside from being a fabulously informative conference for a young journalist, it marked my introduction to the Middle East.

“Along with a small group of travel retail friends, I took the chance to explore the emirate, ascending Burj Al Arab for a bird’s eye view of the city, which was still more desert than city at that time. How that view has evolved over the years is simply astonishing. My visit sparked a curiosity and an affinity for the UAE that eventually led me to live and work in Dubai for many years. Even though I’ve now moved on, I’m still captivated by the incredible energy and vision of the emirates and how this shines through in the dynamic DF&TR offering.

“This is why I’m excited to be in Abu Dhabi for this year’s MEADFA Conference – stay close to TRBusiness for our on-location coverage. All eyes and ears will be on ways to fuel growth across the Middle East and Africa, with a brilliant lineup of speakers including this issue’s cover star, Chichi Maponya, Co-founder and Executive Chairperson of Africa Travel Retail.

“On Africa, she told me: “Getting in now and being part of this growth is really where we want to be.” Turn to page 39 to learn about the company’s key projects for 2025.

“We hope you enjoy the issue!”

As the end of the year draws closer, TRBusiness would like to wish you a joyful holiday season and a prosperous New Year (view our letter on the inside back cover).

Read the Travel Retail Awards winners ezine

This year’s Global Travel Retail Awards yielded 24 Winner and 10 Highly Recommended accolades, with the brains behind the products and initiatives invited to ascend to the stage to receive their new-look shopping bag design trophies and enjoy a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

In our dedicated e-zine, we recap on all those who earned the gold standard in travelling consumer recognition – the prestigious ‘Voted by Shoppers’ accolade – and relive the very best moments through our must-watch event video.

Simply click the publication cover (left) to read and congratulations once again to all those recognised.

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week to return in December – register now!

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum to return on 2-4 June 2025 – register now!

READ MORE: Save the date: Travel Retail Awards – 30 Sept 2025