Loacker is gearing up for a landmark year in 2025, as the South Tyrolean confectionery company gets set to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

At the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes (Stand AA11, Yellow Village), Loacker is giving delegates a first look at its centenary campaign, in addition to presenting a selection of new launches and best-sellers to its global travel retail customers.

New for 2024 is the Chocolaterie collection, which combines the crunchy wafer and smooth Loacker creams with a chocolate coating.

It comes in three chocolate flavours – Dark, Milk and White – with a matching cream filling.

In response to evolving shopper behaviours and passenger demographics, the new Chocolaterie line is available in a wide range of different formats, including the 118g family pack, the classic 59g pack, the 17.5g x 4 multipack, and a 9.5g x 12 (114g) Stand-Up Bag.

“We are excited to introduce our new Chocolaterie collection to our business partners in Cannes, and explore new ways to leverage the potential of the under-developed wafer/biscuit category in travel retail,” said Loacker Head of Travel Retail and Duty Free Juan Miguel Cabrera.

“While gifting continues to be a key purchase driver for the category, there is increased demand for on-the-go snacking/sharing products too, so it’s important to offer something for everyone, in order to maximise purchase opportunities.”

Loacker can trace its roots to 1925, when Alfons Loacker purchased a small pastry shop in Bolzano, where the very first ‘Bolzano wafer’ was created.

Almost 100 years later, the concept has evolved into a successful product portfolio that is sold in over 100 countries.

To mark its centenary, Loacker has created a campaign that celebrates this landmark moment in the company’s history.

At the same time, it lays the foundations of an important change in its ‘Goodness is a choice’ platform.

Launched in 2019, the platform was designed to embody Loacker’s brand values and narrate why ‘goodness is an everyday choice’.

Going forward, the company will utilise a younger and more direct tone of voice to cement its efforts towards pursuing quality across all products.

Loacker’s centenary celebrations will begin this autumn, with a series of high-profile POS activations in Italy, before rolling out to other locations from 2025. More details will be unveiled in Cannes.

“Our centenary is a milestone achievement, and we have lots of activities planned to celebrate it, which I look forward to sharing with our travel retail customers,” commented Cabrera.

“Importantly, our lasting success would not have been possible without our commitment to marrying sustainability and corporate responsibility, as part of our vision for sustainable growth.”

Loacker’s sustainability strategy incorporates five core pillars. These include a sustainable ingredient supply chain; climate neutrality that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on-site and across logistics; and sustainable packaging that aims to eliminate unnecessary materials and increase recyclability.

Additionally, Loacker’s responsibility towards people fosters a corporate culture based on providing an inclusive, healthy and safe workplace, and promoting personal and professional development.

Finally, its mindful indulgence pillar embraces products and initiatives which favour awareness-raising about wellbeing and a healthier way of life.

“In 2023, Loacker’s travel retail business achieved double-digit sales growth, and we are seeing especially great numbers in Europe and Asia Pacific,” said Cabrera.

“Importantly, we see plenty of untapped potential across all regions, and I am confident that our strong pipeline of innovation will allow us to further develop our GTR business in 2024 and beyond.”