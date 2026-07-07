L’Occitane en Provence marks 50th anniversary with new Shea Hand Cream

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: L’Occitane en Provence
L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream 50th anniversary TREX

The GTR exclusive features new packaging inspired by the landscapes and flora of Haute-Provence.

L’Occitane en Provence has created a new 150ml TREX limited-edition version of its Shea Hand Cream, to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary.

The GTR-exclusive edition features new anniversary packaging inspired by the landscapes and flora of Haute-Provence. The design combines earthy tones with the signature blue of the Shea collection, reflecting the brand’s botanical heritage.

Illustrations of lavender, immortelle and verbena appear across the tube and outer box, referencing plants closely associated with the maison.

The Shea collection reflects L’Occitane en Provence’s long-standing commitment to women’s economic empowerment and biodiversity preservation in West Africa. Since the 1980s, the company has worked closely with female shea producers and today partners with more than 6,000 women across multiple cooperatives.

Made with 100% organic fair-trade shea butter, the Karité Confort collection continues this commitment through the SH(E)ARE programme (Shea Action for Regenerative Ecosystems). This initiative is designed to support biodiversity restoration, strengthen local communities, and help secure the future of shea ecosystems for future generations.

L’Occitane en Provence Global Travel Retail Brand Director Melanie Laroche commented: “As Maison L’Occitane en Provence celebrates 50 years of history, this travel retail-exclusive edition of our iconic Shea Hand Cream pays tribute to the roots, ingredients and human connections that have shaped the Maison since 1976.

“Travel retail offers a unique platform to share this story with travellers around the world through an exclusive creation inspired by the sensorial spirit and botanical richness of Haute- Provence.”

READ NEXT: L’Occitane Group names Mark Edington General Manager TR EMEA & Americas

READ NEXT: L’Occitane en Provence marks 50 years with renewed focus on heritage

READ NEXT: L’Occitane TR stands out with focus on price advantage & distinctive offerings

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Food & Confectionery

On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar for the...

image description image description
Europe

Tony’s Chocolonely unveils travel-themed ‘pick and mix’ at Frankfurt

Image Credit: Tony's Chocolonely Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann and...

image description image description
The Americas

Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

Image Credit: Corona Corona has launched its Vista Corona airport hospitality concept in...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Moët Hennessy extends X.O. Spirit of Travel campaign in global travel retail Wine & spirits
image description
Blueprint releases ‘Inconvenient Predictions’ white paper report International
image description
Lotte Duty Free unveils expanded Chanel beauty concept in Myeong-dong Beauty
image description
m1nd-set shows TREX shoppers are key catalyst for growth in GTR channel Surveys
image description
ITRC and All Play Perfume partner to bring MLB-inspired fragrances to GTR The Americas
image description
Wakefield Wines launches Dubai Duty Free activation Middle East
image description
ARI celebrates third anniversary of Joy On Your Way Channel News
image description
HTDF adds three premium gold jewellery brands in Sanya Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta secures retail and F&B contracts at MCO The Americas
image description
Liht Organics expands Americas reach through IBBI partnership The Americas
right