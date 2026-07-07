Image Credit: L’Occitane en Provence

L’Occitane en Provence has created a new 150ml TREX limited-edition version of its Shea Hand Cream, to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary.

The GTR-exclusive edition features new anniversary packaging inspired by the landscapes and flora of Haute-Provence. The design combines earthy tones with the signature blue of the Shea collection, reflecting the brand’s botanical heritage.

Illustrations of lavender, immortelle and verbena appear across the tube and outer box, referencing plants closely associated with the maison.

The Shea collection reflects L’Occitane en Provence’s long-standing commitment to women’s economic empowerment and biodiversity preservation in West Africa. Since the 1980s, the company has worked closely with female shea producers and today partners with more than 6,000 women across multiple cooperatives.

Made with 100% organic fair-trade shea butter, the Karité Confort collection continues this commitment through the SH(E)ARE programme (Shea Action for Regenerative Ecosystems). This initiative is designed to support biodiversity restoration, strengthen local communities, and help secure the future of shea ecosystems for future generations.

L’Occitane en Provence Global Travel Retail Brand Director Melanie Laroche commented: “As Maison L’Occitane en Provence celebrates 50 years of history, this travel retail-exclusive edition of our iconic Shea Hand Cream pays tribute to the roots, ingredients and human connections that have shaped the Maison since 1976.

“Travel retail offers a unique platform to share this story with travellers around the world through an exclusive creation inspired by the sensorial spirit and botanical richness of Haute- Provence.”

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