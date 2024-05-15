L’Occitane Group appoints Evelyne Ly-Wainer as MD Global Travel Retail

L’Occitane Group has announced the appointment of Evelyne Ly-Wainer as Managing Director, Global Travel Retail, effective immediately.

She brings a brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held key positions in premium travel retail and luxury brand management for more than two decades. Ly-Wainer joins L’Occitane from Shiseido Travel Retail Asia Pacific, where she was Chief Commercial Officer.

Her previous roles include Brand General Manager for Kiehl’s and Biotherm, and Marketing Director for Lancôme within the L’Oréal Luxe Division.

L’Occitane Group praised Ly-Wainer’s strategic approach to sales, business and marketing, and her achievements in driving revenue increases and spearheading business development projects.

L’Occitane Group CEO Laurent Marteau commented: “We are delighted to appoint Evelyne as our new Managing Director Global Travel Retail. Under Evelyne’s outstanding leadership, I am confident that our brand portfolio will be further propelled onto the global stage and that her strategic insights and passion for excellence will drive continued growth and success for our Group in the dynamic world of travel retail.

“We heartily welcome Evelyne to the travel retail team and look forward to shaping the future of premium travel beauty together.”

