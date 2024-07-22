L’Occitane Travel Retail has launched a three-month-long global airport tour of its Sol de Janeiro ‘Unleash Your Summer Self!’ summer promotional campaign – the brand’s largest-ever campaign of its kind to date.

The campaign will be brought to life at 105 airports around the world and has been designed to give travellers an immersive summer experience with 360-degree activations and vibrant in-store animations.

In signature Sol de Janeiro style, the campaign will transform airport spaces with colourful and disruptive pop-ups.

The activations will be present in 18 locations in the UK, including a ‘mega pop-up’ at London Heathrow.

This is in addition to 49 in Europe, 19 in Latin America, 14 in North America, four in APAC, and four in the Middle East, with the pop-ups set to be rolled out in countries including Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Germany, Canada, US, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

“We are excited to bring the joy and vibrancy of Sol de Janeiro to travellers around the world,” said Marion Amirouche, Brand Manager, Sol de Janeiro, Global Travel Retail, L’Occitane Group.

“This is the second dynamic summer campaign since we launched the brand to great effect in travel retail last year.

“The new ‘Unleash Your Summer Self!’ campaign is bigger than ever and is all about really harnessing consumer engagement, celebrating the liberating spirit of summer and inviting everyone to experience the joy and connection that comes with it.”

The Sol de Janeiro ‘Unleash Your Summer Self!’ tour is being supported by an extensive media campaign featuring panoramic screens and 62 digital screens at London Heathrow Airport.

Meanwhile, at Istanbul Airport, the promotion will include digital arches, giant lightboxes and 150 digital screens.

Over at Oslo Airport, for the first time, all pillars in the main shopping, retail, and restaurant zones will showcase Sol de Janeiro branding for maximum visual impact.

Complementing the in-airport activities is a social media campaign across Instagram and Facebook, which is utilising hyper-local geo-targeting to reach travellers in the pre-trip phase, with personalised and multilingual brand campaigns amplifying the campaign message.

Travellers can discover the brand’s best-selling products, with a dedicated assortment that includes Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist and Rio Radiance SPF50, along with popular ranges such as Bom Dia, Delicia Drench and Beija Flor.

To further boost consumer engagement, customers will be offered complimentary ‘wish’ bracelets with inspirational and fun slogans together with stickers to decorate their ‘funky jar’ product purchases.

GWPs include gift lockers called ‘lockers of luck’.’ Customers making purchases will receive a key to a locker which they can open to find a gift of an eye-catching bright pink beach bag.

More promotional activities will be rolled-out at Istanbul and London Heathrow airports in the coming weeks.

Sol de Janeiro celebrates diversity, body joy and inclusivity and counts Gen Z as its highest growth segment. The brand made its worldwide travel retail debut in 2023.

