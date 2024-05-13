Loch Lomond Group all in on travel retail with exclusive collection

Independent distiller Loch Lomond Group has unveiled a new, dedicated travel retail exclusive range for its single malt whisky brand, Loch Lomond, featuring four distinct non chill–filtered whiskies.

The Remarkable Stills Collection will launch exclusively in travel retail in key locations worldwide at the end of August.

Each of the whiskies in the collection are intended to embody key elements of Loch Lomond’s whisky philosophy.

Produced from spirit drawn from a variety of stills and matured in unusual oak casks from across the globe, Loch Lomond Group says the whiskies offer a diverse range of flavour profiles.

The collection was made by Master Blender Michael Henry, whose focus was on nuanced notes of fruit, honey, and soft smoke.

Loch Lomond uses both straight neck and traditional swan neck stills to distil its whiskies.

The straight neck stills are unique to the distillery and the shape allows greater control of distillation.

Loch Lomond also uses still head cooling, which alters the fruit and floral character of the spirit coming off the still, as well as a long fermentation process.

The range includes: Remarkable Origins; Remarkable Alchemy; Remarkable Ingenuity 13 Year Old; and Remarkable Copper.

The Remarkable Origins is presented in a 1l bottle with an ABV of 46.1%.

Remarkable Alchemy, also bottled at 1l, has an ABV of 46.8% .

Remarkable Ingenuity 13 Year Old (47.3% ABV) unites spirit drawn from both the straight neck and swan neck stills.

Luke Maga, Managing Director – Global Travel Retail at Loch Lomond Group, commented: “The launch of the Loch Lomond Remarkable Stills Collection is a pivotal moment for the brand, presenting a new and unique opportunity to engage with discerning whisky enthusiasts in global travel retail.

Embodying the fusion of tradition and innovation, the collection offers travellers an unforgettable taste of Loch Lomond’s unparalleled quality and we’re excited to see it roll out in the channel later this year.”

