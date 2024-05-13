Loch Lomond Group all in on travel retail with exclusive collection

By Benedict Evans |

Each of the whiskies in the collection are intended to embody key elements of Loch Lomond’s whisky philosophy.

Independent distiller Loch Lomond Group has unveiled a new, dedicated travel retail exclusive range for its single malt whisky brand, Loch Lomond, featuring four distinct non chillfiltered whiskies.

The Remarkable Stills Collection will launch exclusively in travel retail in key locations worldwide at the end of August.

Each of the whiskies in the collection are intended to embody key elements of Loch Lomond’s whisky philosophy.

Produced from spirit drawn from a variety of stills and matured in unusual oak casks from across the globe, Loch Lomond Group says the whiskies offer a diverse range of flavour profiles.

The collection was made by Master Blender Michael Henry, whose focus was on nuanced notes of fruit, honey, and soft smoke.

Loch Lomond uses both straight neck and traditional swan neck stills to distil its whiskies.

The straight neck stills are unique to the distillery and the shape allows greater control of distillation.

 Loch Lomond also uses still head cooling, which alters the fruit and floral character of the spirit coming off the still, as well as a long fermentation process.

The range includes: Remarkable Origins; Remarkable Alchemy; Remarkable Ingenuity 13 Year Old; and Remarkable Copper.

Loch Lomond Group

The pinnacle of the collection, Remarkable Copper, is created from liquid distilled in both straight neck and swan neck stills and utilises Loch Lomond’s full distillation capability.  Matured in ex-bourbon casks, the single malt, 48.1 ABV whisky comes in a 70cl premium bottle with a branded coin and bespoke ridged box.

The Remarkable Origins is presented in a 1l bottle with an ABV of 46.1%.

Remarkable Alchemy, also bottled at 1l, has an ABV of 46.8% .

Remarkable Ingenuity 13 Year Old (47.3% ABV) unites spirit drawn from both the straight neck and swan neck stills.

Luke Maga, Managing Director – Global Travel Retail at Loch Lomond Group, commented: “The launch of the Loch Lomond Remarkable Stills Collection is a pivotal moment for the brand, presenting a new and unique opportunity to engage with discerning whisky enthusiasts in global travel retail.

Embodying the fusion of tradition and innovation, the collection offers travellers an unforgettable taste of Loch Lomond’s unparalleled quality and we’re excited to see it roll out in the channel later this year.”

READ MORE: Loch Lomond Group’s Champagne PIAFF serves up festive fizz

READ MORE: Loch Lomond inks strategic distribution agreement with Blue Caterpillar

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Coty to double number of Chloé Ateliers des Fleurs doors in travel retail International
image description
NYC-centric experiences fly at LaGuardia Terminal B The Americas
image description
Cunard's Queen Anne guests to benefit from ‘dedicated shopping host’ Europe
image description
Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show International
image description
Laboratoire Nuxe enters hair care category with Hair Prodigieux International
image description
WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
image description
CAI & Wuxi Airport Group JV to manage non-aeronautical business at WUX Asia & Pacific
image description
Norwegian and gateretail offer pre-order duty free on selective flights Nordic
image description
Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport home to new Avolta walkthrough Europe
image description
Into the wilderness: Wildmoor gets liquid to lips with intimate GTR preview International
right