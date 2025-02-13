Lochlea Distillery launches global expansion with new GTR exclusive

Lochlea – the Ayrshire whisky distillery set on land once farmed by Scottish bard Robert Burns – recently appointed SipWell Brands as the exclusive global travel retail distribution partner for its range of single-estate single malt whiskies, including the brand new GTR exclusive, Lochlea Roaming Barley.

The partnership with premium drinks specialist SipWell Brands takes effect immediately and will support the distillery’s growth and awareness in international markets.

Based on Lochlea Farm – a dairy farm for generations until the new owners Neil and Jen McGeoch began growing barley in 2015, the distillery was constructed in 2017 and the first cask filled in 2018.

The land was Burn’s home and workplace between 1777 and 1784 and with its own water source and over 50 acres now dedicated to growing barley, the signature Lochlea flavours are juicy orchard fruits, biscuit and nutty, moreish cereal.

The distillery has created a GTR exclusive single malt matured in first fill bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks. Roaming Barley is non-chill filtered with no added colour and an ABV of 46%.

It joins a range which includes its award-winning core expression – Our Barley – matured in a combination of first fill bourbon and Oloroso sherry and STR (shaved, toasted and re-charred) casks.

Neil McGeoch, Owner and Managing Director of Lochlea Distillery said: “Our core expression has attracted considerable acclaim for its very distinct flavour profile that sets Lochlea apart from what many expect from a Lowland whisky.”

McGeoch continued: “We are continuing to innovate and are now building a really interesting wider range of ongoing expressions based around our spirit’s unique DNA that adds real depth to the brand for our customers. This is therefore the right time for us to work with the team at SipWell to build our profile and availability in the travel channel globally.”

The Sowing Edition expresses Spring when they traditionally sow the barley, the Harvest Edition symbolises the Ayrshire summer, the Fallow Edition represents the period during Autumn when the ground is left to renew and the Ploughing Edition is their winter malt.

Andrew Torrance, co-owner of SipWell Brands, added: “Lochlea’s commitment to consistent and premium quality coupled with a genuine spirit of experimentation, makes them a very exciting prospect in today’s market. Their story is an extremely compelling one internationally as the Burns legend extends around the globe and when you see their seasonal expressions built around the farming cycle for example, you see real vision. It is much more than a great story however, as these whiskies are incredible.”

Founded in 2019, SipWell Brands represents a wide range of premium drinks from HINE Cognac, Lind & Lime Gin, Mirabeau Wines and The Lost Explorer mezcal and tequilas to Nc’nean, Stauning, Fable, Isle of Harris, Two Stacks and Kilchoman whiskies.

