LVMH H124 results show promising growth and ongoing DFS challenges

By Benedict Evans |

LVMH Selective Retailing Division saw solid growth, though DFS continued to perform below 2019 levels.

LVMH Group has released its H124 financial results, which showed revenue of €41.7bn and a group share of net profit amounting to €7.3bn.

Growth in its selective retailing division was primarily driven by Sephora, as DFS struggled, with its business activity remaining below 2019 levels.

Selective retailing also saw the biggest revenue growth (as a percentage) on a like-for-like basis, though DFS saw business activity remain below its 2019 pre-Covid level, with marked differences in tourist traffic between its various destinations.

Profit from recurring operations for Selective Retailing was €78m, up 7% relative to June 30, 2023, and this business group’s operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 9.1%.

LVMH noted while international travel only partially recovered in Europe and flagship destinations Hong Kong and Macao, DFS recorded good performances in Japan and at airports in the United States.

Across its other core categories, the Wines & Spirits business group saw a revenue decline (-9% organic) in H124, and the Watches & Jewellery business group saw a revenue decline (-3% organic) in H124.

However, the Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic revenue growth of 6% in H124 thanks to the ongoing success of its flagship lines, and the Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded organic revenue growth of 1% in H124, though profit from recurring operations was down 6%.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, commented: “The results for the first half of the year reflect LVMH’s remarkable resilience, backed by the strength of its Maisons and the responsiveness of its teams in a climate of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Driven as ever by our dual focus on desirability and responsibility, we have continued to work towards achieving the targets set out in our environmental and social action programs.”

LVMH Group revenue for H124 broken down by business group.

In a statement released alongside its H124 results, LVMH pointed to the negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations, particularly on its Fashion & Leather Goods business group, and leaned on strong revenue growth especially in Europe and the US, as well as the promising return of Chinese spend in its Japan.

“While remaining vigilant in the current context, the Group approaches the second half of the year with confidence and will count on the agility and talent of its teams to further strengthen its global leadership position in luxury goods in 2024,” added Arnault.

LVMH posited the following outlook for the second half of the 2024 fiscal year:

“In an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment, the Group remains confident and will maintain a strategy focused on continuously enhancing the desirability of its brands, drawing on the exceptional quality of its products and excellence in retail.

Our strategy of focusing on the highest quality across all of our activities, combined with the energy and unparalleled creativity of our teams, will enable us to reinforce the LVMH Group’s global leadership position in luxury goods once again in 2024.”

READ MORE: LVMH Group and Alibaba Group extend partnership with e-commerce focus

READ MORE: FAWJ Spotlight: E. Gluck confident in double-digit growth

READ MORE: Catherine Newey named Managing Director of DFS Group’s Europe division

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

CTG Duty Free H124 prelim results fall yoy yet China DF stores revenue up

CTG Duty Free has reported a decrease in income and profits year-over-year (yoy) in H1 2024,...

image description image description
Middle East

Samsonite luggage boutique opens at Zayed International Airport

Samsonite has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail to launch a store at Zayed International...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Kiosks trial switches up Sim Local's strategy at Heathrow Airport Europe
image description
WH Smith North America opens Las Vegas inspired retail stores at LAS The Americas
image description
Butlers goes back to its roots with new chocolate café at Dublin Airport T1 International
image description
Charlotte Rann replaces Sam Pickard as Bacardi GTR Regional Director, Europe International
image description
ACI World partners with Airbus on decarbonisation and noise reduction International
image description
Laura Lee O’Driscoll rises to ARI General Counsel and joins Executive team International
image description
Bric’s unveils Bellagio Legacy Bag; gets set for TFWA Exhibition in Cannes International
image description
From fairway to runway: Loch Lomond drives The Open golf LEPs into duty free Europe
image description
Thélios partners with QDF on multi-brand boulevard concept in Hamad Middle East
image description
Shilla Duty Free launches Asia’s largest Chanel Summer Club at Incheon T2 Asia & Pacific
right