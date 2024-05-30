M1nd-set publishes new research into luxury shopping trends in travel retail

By Benedict Evans |

A chart demonstrating the percentage share of GTR shoppers internationally who are luxury buyers, courtesy of m1nd-set.

New research, published by Swiss-based research agency m1nd-set, has revealed males, younger shoppers, and Asia Pacific consumers emerging as the driving forces behind luxury shopping in global travel retail.

More than half of luxury shoppers (57%) are younger than 35 years old, and Millennials make up 42% of luxury shoppers in travel retail, while Gen Zs account for 15% currently.

According to the research, Gen Zs have started to purchase luxury goods much earlier than Millennials, and among these younger Gen Z luxury shoppers in travel retail, men are more prone to purchase luxury goods in travel retail than women; 62% of luxury GTR shoppers are men and 38% are women.

According to m1nd-set, Asia Pacific travellers have the highest tendency to purchase luxury in travel retail.

47% shoppers from the region say they purchased luxury goods in travel retail on their last international trip.

The Middle East & Africa is in second place with 40% of shoppers purchasing luxury goods.

In Europe, 38% of travel retail shoppers say they purchase luxury goods, while in the Americas just over one third say they purchase luxury goods; 35% in North America and 34% in South America.

Category analysis

The research provides a category specific analysis of the luxury shopping trends also, demonstrating that luxury shoppers have a higher tendency to purchase all the main premium categories than non-luxury shoppers.

Perfumes is the most popular category purchased with 42% of luxury shoppers, which is 4% higher than non-luxury shoppers. Fashion & Accessories follows with 38% purchasing the category 22% more than among non-luxury shoppers.

Significant differences between luxury and non-luxury shoppers are also seen with the skincare and jewellery & watches categories, where there is a 20% delta between the two customer segments: 34% vs 14% in skincare and 25% vs 5% for Jewellery & Watches, 36% of luxury shoppers purchase alcohol, which is 10% higher than other shoppers.

Purchase drivers

According to m1nd-set there is a distinctly greater desire and quest for differentiation and exclusivity in their travel retail purchases among the luxury shoppers compared to non-luxury shoppers.

More than two thirds of luxury shoppers say they want to purchase something different than what they usually purchase, which is 16% more than among non-luxury shoppers.

The percentage of luxury shoppers who purchase exclusive items in duty free shops is 31% higher than among non-luxury shoppers, according to m1nd-set.

Other purchase driver criteria, where significant differences can be seen between luxury and non-luxury shoppers, include: destination purchases; the product not being available in their home country; familiarity with the brand and travel retail exclusives.

The research also shows a significant difference between luxury and non-luxury shoppers’ tendency to purchase products for the first time or products on promotion: 20% higher for first- time purchases and 16% higher for products on promotion.

READ MORE: Alcohol insights: Conversion up, spend down in Q4

READ MORE: Men buy and spend more in travel retail says new research by m1nd-set

READ MORE: Indian shoppers more likely to engage with retail staff on trips, research shows

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
WHSmith North America announces second round of store openings at ORD Airports
image description
Starboard and Carnival bring ‘Fun Italian Style’ to Carnival Firenze retail offer The Americas
image description
On the Mark Consultancy introduces new Bon Voyage Discovery Box International
image description
Korean Air partners with AWS for cloud-based AI customer service platform Asia & Pacific
image description
Marcolin first-quarter results indicate solid start to 2024 as portfolio grows International
image description
Justin Erbacci to succeed Luis Felipe de Oliveira as ACI World Director General International
image description
SKYlink and Eurotrade launch Marlay jewellery collection at Munich Airport International
image description
Lagardère AWPL announces partnership with Dreams2Live4 charity Asia & Pacific
image description
Mondottica launches Cath Kidston Sun 24 women's sunglasses collection International
image description
TFWA Asia Pacific visitor numbers on track to outpace 2019 levels Asia & Pacific
right