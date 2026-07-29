m1nd-set research highlights generational differences in travel retail

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: m1nd-set
m1nd-set research highlights generational differences in travel retail

According to the study, Millennials account for around 40% of the global travelling population.

New research from travel retail research agency m1nd-set has revealed significant generational differences in shopping behaviour, with Millennials emerging as the sector’s biggest spenders globally and younger travellers driving product discovery.

According to the study, Millennials account for around 40% of the global travelling population and lead all age groups with an average spend of US$142 per traveller and a conversion rate of 67%.

The research also found that younger travellers are more inclined to discover new products while shopping. Around 67% of Gen Z shoppers and 65% of Millennials said they had purchased a product they had never bought before in a duty free store. Both generations are also highly digitally engaged, with 59% checking prices online during their journey before making a purchase.

By contrast, Boomers are the most planned shoppers, with 31% knowing exactly which brand and product they intend to buy before entering a store. Gen Z and Gen X shoppers were identified as the most impulsive, with 32% of each generation making spontaneous purchases.

Shopping preferences also vary by generation. Boomers are more likely to purchase alcohol and tobacco, while Gen Z shows the strongest interest in food and Millennials lead spending in the beauty category.

Peter Mohn, CEO and Owner of m1nd-set, said: “Understanding generational differences in shopper behaviour is critical for travel retail stakeholders to optimise engagement with an increasingly diverse multi-generational travelling public. By moving beyond one-size-fits-all strategies and effectively engaging a diverse, global customer base, retailers can remove purchase barriers and optimise revenues across different regional markets.”

Mohn cautioned that global trends do not necessarily apply across every region. While Millennials are the highest spenders worldwide, Gen X travellers record the highest average spend in Asia Pacific at US$154, followed by Boomers at US$138. In Africa and the Middle East, Gen Z travellers lead with an average spend of US$164.

Image Credit: m1nd-set
m1nd-set research highlights generational differences in travel retail

While Millennials are the highest spenders worldwide, global trends do not necessarily apply across every region.

The research also underlined the importance of staff interaction, particularly among younger consumers. More than half of Millennials and Gen Z shoppers engage with store staff, while 76% of those interactions directly influence their purchase decision.

Convenience and lack of time remain the biggest barriers preventing travellers from entering stores, cited by 40% of respondents globally. Once inside, product assortment and pricing are the main factors preventing purchases. Millennials are the most sensitive to product variety, while Gen Z shoppers are most likely to abandon a purchase because of price or insufficient promotions.

“As generational profiles continue to evolve across regional markets, understanding local generational differences and responding to age-specific shopper expectations is becoming as important as nationality or category-specific marketing,” Mohn said. “Given their higher conversion rates, a pronounced appetite for discovery, and a stronger reliance on personal staff interaction, Millennial and Gen Z travellers emerge as the primary engine for industry growth.”

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