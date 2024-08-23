Maison Audry to debut new cognacs at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference

By Benedict Evans |

Maison Audry said its first-time presence in Cannes represents a strategic move in the brand’s travel retail expansion.

Maison Audry is making its first appearance at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference 2024, with the brand marking the debut as a homecoming to France, following a successful debut at TFWA Asia Pacific in Singapore earlier this year.

The French cognac house will partner with travel retail expert Jean Philippe Aucher (JP-GTR) to showcase its Cognac d’Exception.

This expansion is accompanied by a new team, revised visual identity, updated packaging, new products launch & limited edition releases.

Maison Audry said it has taken another important step by officially joining the Tax-Free World Association, denoting its commitment to the global travel retail industry.

Since the arrival of Mathieu Vanhalst as Managing Director in 2023, Maison Audry noted it had embarked on a new commercial chapter with a remit to continue the revival of the house, while overseeing the commercial development of the brand.

The brand noted Vanhalst, who worked as Commercial Director for TFWA in the past, has been pivotal in shaping the brand’s renewed strategy.

At TFWA Cannes, Maison Audry will showcase two signature collections.

The first is the Collection 78, a rare, limited edition featuring 288 numbered decanters, each containing a 100% Grande Champagne 1978 vintage.

The second is its Art Audry VSOP, the latest addition to its portfolio whose bottle is designed in collaboration with French ceramist Anne Lesca, a release it said is highlighting Maison Audry’s ability to blend heritage with modernity

