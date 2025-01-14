Maison Gassier pays tribute to its heritage with new signature bottle

Maison Gassier, owned by French wine specialist Advini, is releasing a new six-sided wine bottle to market, which it said embodies the six generations of artisan winemakers, as well as Sainte-Victoire, which underpin its legacy as a premier Château.

Over time, all Maison Gassier cuvées will be bottled in this new hexagonal bottle, which features intricate details such as the ‘1982’ engraving, the founding year of Maison Gassier at the foot of the Sainte-Victoire Mountain.

Currently Gassier wines are distributed through Lagardère, Heinemann and Dubai Duty Free airport shops, and the new design will launch in GTR from March 2025.

In 1982, Antoni Gassier acquired the 40-hectare vineyard in Puyloubier.

Then in 1997, his son Georges Gassier followed in his father Antoni’s footsteps, and in 2010, Olivier Souvelain joined Maison Gassier.

In 2004, alongside his father and the Jeanjean family, Georges Gassier decided to broaden their understanding of the vineyard by conducting a thorough soil study. This extremely precise undertaking led to the identification of 26 micro-parcels.

The outcome was a vineyard perfectly suited to its grape varieties, highlighting limestone as the bedrock and red clay as the guiding thread.

The estate was certified organic in 2016, reaffirming Georges Gassier’s commitment to preserving this exceptional terroir and practising winegrowing in harmony with nature.

In 2023, Jean Gassier, the son of Georges, completed his first harvest, and now in 2025, a new bottle has been introduced for Gassier, paying tribute to its roots

