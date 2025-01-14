Maison Gassier pays tribute to its heritage with new signature bottle

By Benedict Evans |

The certified organic vineyard is characterised by limestone clay soils, and enjoys a particular microclimate that maintains the freshness of the wines.

Maison Gassier, owned by French wine specialist Advini, is releasing a new six-sided wine bottle to market, which it said embodies the six generations of artisan winemakers, as well as Sainte-Victoire, which underpin its legacy as a premier Château.

Over time, all Maison Gassier cuvées will be bottled in this new hexagonal bottle, which features intricate details such as the ‘1982’ engraving, the founding year of Maison Gassier at the foot of the Sainte-Victoire Mountain.

Currently Gassier wines are distributed through Lagardère, Heinemann and Dubai Duty Free airport shops, and the new design will launch in GTR from March 2025.

In 1982, Antoni Gassier acquired the 40-hectare vineyard in Puyloubier.

Then in 1997, his son Georges Gassier followed in his father Antoni’s footsteps, and in 2010, Olivier Souvelain joined Maison Gassier.

In 2004, alongside his father and the Jeanjean family, Georges Gassier decided to broaden their understanding of the vineyard by conducting a thorough soil study. This extremely precise undertaking led to the identification of 26 micro-parcels.

The outcome was a vineyard perfectly suited to its grape varieties, highlighting limestone as the bedrock and red clay as the guiding thread.

The estate was certified organic in 2016, reaffirming Georges Gassier’s commitment to preserving this exceptional terroir and practising winegrowing in harmony with nature.

In 2023, Jean Gassier, the son of Georges, completed his first harvest, and now in 2025, a new bottle has been introduced for Gassier, paying tribute to its roots

READ MORE: AdVini to showcase exceptional wines at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference

READ MORE: AdVini celebrates TFWA anniversary with new releases and wine tasting

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

DFS ‘gets the party started’ with holiday campaign across global locations

DFS Group has unwrapped a series of in-store gifting and retailtainment experiences – from...

image description image description
International

Kurate to enter Faro with ARI; reveals travel retail growth ambitions for 2025

Travel retail watch and jewellery specialist Kurate International is targeting further growth...

image description image description
International

PR GTR hosts Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute tasting in the Tower of London

ON LOCATION: Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PR GTR) hosted an immersive tasting of the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Coty Travel Retail rolls out vibrant Daisy Marc Jacobs Glow limited editions International
image description
Burberry launches 'intense' edition of its Burberry Her Fragrance line into GTR International
image description
Discover what's in store for the year ahead International
image description
DOH pax hits 52.7m in 2024; local pax grows faster than transfer traffic Middle East
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free joins forces with KTO to boost Korean inbound tourism Asia & Pacific
image description
LATAM market expert John Price to give keynote at Summit of the Americas The Americas
image description
Just one week left to air your views in the Global Industry Survey 2025 International
image description
Sarah Genest joins Bluedog as Global Business Development Director International
image description
Muscat Duty Free eyes “first-of-its-kind” food & confectionery concept in TR Middle East
image description
Ospree Duty Free unveils 'Collector's Dream' bottle of The Balvenie Fifty Indian Sub Cont
right