Mast-Jägermeister SE launches new Teremana TR campaign

Image Credit: Mast-Jägermeister

Mast-Jägermeister SE has unveiled a new global travel retail campaign for premium tequila brand Teremana, designed to strengthen awareness and conversion through a greater focus on the brand’s craftsmanship, authenticity and production heritage.

The new ‘Crafted with Mana’ platform aims to further differentiate Teremana within the growing premium tequila category by highlighting its traditional small-batch production process and the emotional values at the heart of the brand.

The campaign communicates Teremana’s use of 100% Blue Weber agave, which is roasted in brick ovens and distilled in copper pot stills at its dedicated distillery in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. According to Mast-Jägermeister SE, the initiative is designed to build trust through transparency while encouraging shoppers to engage more deeply with the brand’s story.

The activation is being brought to life through premium retail spaces featuring Teremana’s signature blue colour palette, complemented by warm brick textures, handcrafted structures and copper elements inspired by the tequila-making process.

‘Crafted with Mana’ is rolling out this summer at airports including Munich, Frankfurt, Sydney, Barcelona, Ibiza, London Heathrow, Cancun and Singapore. Mast-Jägermeister SE expects the campaign to generate more than two million consumer contacts and reach over 10,000 travellers through sampling activity.

Founded by Dwayne Johnson, Teremana entered the global travel retail channel two years ago. The tequila is produced exclusively at Destilería Teremana de Agave under NOM 1613 in Jesús María, Jalisco. The brand name combines the Latin word ‘terra’, meaning earth, with the Polynesian concept of ‘mana’, meaning spirit.

Image Credit: Mast-Jägermeister

Stephanie Cleary, Marketing Director Global Travel Retail at Mast-Jägermeister SE, said: “Teremana is standing out in the tequila category by rejecting polished premium cues and emphasising authenticity, craftsmanship and emotional connection.

“This campaign focuses on what truly makes Teremana special: our traditional small batch process, the quality of the product and of course the spirit of Mana. The Crafted with Mana platform invites consumers to appreciate tequila in a way that is deeply authentic and approachable and to discover Teremana’s provenance, artisanal production methods and the joy of the Teremana signature serve, the Mana Paloma.”

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