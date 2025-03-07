Jägermeister Orange launching into GTR market from April 2025

By Benedict Evans |

Jägermeister Orange will join Jägermeister, Jägermeister Manifest and Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee on-shelf.

The introduction of Jägermeister Orange follows a successful test in the Czech Republic and Slovakia where sales exceeded expectations. Mast Jägermeister is now rolling it out into other domestic markets, including Germany, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia and Norway, as well as airports in global travel retail.

Based on the original herbal liqueur, Jägermeister Orange combines all the power of the orange – a fresh, fruity taste of the essence of oranges and mandarins – complemented by a fine herbal note and a subtle bitterness, with an alcohol content of 33% by volume.

Tobias Witte, Vice-President Global Travel Retail for Mast Jägermeister, said: “We are delighted to introduce consumers in airports around the world to Jägermeister ORANGE. It fits perfectly in our portfolio and gives consumers a new taste experience, introducing new, younger LDA drinkers to the brand.”

With the iconic Jägermeister bottle, clear glass and bright liquid, Jägermeister Orange offers a new taste, but also a striking look and feel.

From June, Mast Jägermeister will bring Jägermeister Orange to life with  activations in key international airport hubs globally, working in collaboration with travel retail partners, putting consumers at the heart of the engagement.

“Jägermeister Orange was developed in response to consumer needs and crafted with a high level of market involvement and insights,” noted Mast-Jägermeister SE Director Global Innovation & Design, Gunar Splanemann, who added: “Our commitment to putting consumers at the centre of our development processes is clearly reflected in this product.”

Jägermeister ORANGE is based on the original herbal liqueur made from 56 herbs, flowers, roots and fruits. The ingredients of these botanicals are extracted through a maceration process and combined to form the base, which matures in wooden barrels for a year to develop the unique flavour. The high quality citrus oil extract is then added to the base spirit.

“Only natural ingredients are used in Jägermeister Orange,” said Mast-Jägermeister SE Vice President Products & Quality, Dr Berndt Finke, who continued: “Sustainable sourcing and quality processing are of paramount importance. The oil from the peel of oranges and mandarins comes from a select region of Sicily, where fruit with a full-bodied flavour grows. We use a particularly gentle process to extract the essential oils to ensure that the fruity flavour is intensively accentuated.”

