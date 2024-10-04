Experienced DF&TR leader Matthew Hodges has taken on a new role as Vice President Managing Director EurAsia/MEA/GTR at US-based beverages giant Brown-Forman Corporation.

Hodges rejoins the wines & spirits segment after nine years, having worked at French spirits group Rémy Cointreau between Feb 2009 – September 2015 during a period in which he headed up its global marketing function in global travel retail.

He will also be familiar to many for his time at Godiva Chocolatier, where he occupied General Manager GTR and President Global Sales positions, and at Diageo.

More recently, he served on the leadership team as Director of Strategy at UK-headquartered cruise retailer Harding+, having joined the firm in 2021 as CCO.

Messages of congratulations from the industry continue to pour in for the much-respected executive after he shared the news today (Friday) via a LinkedIn post.

At the time of writing, the post has notched close to 200 engagements and more than 100 comments.