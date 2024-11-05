Maui Jim introduces new foldable sunglasses exclusively for travel retail

By Benedict Evans |

Maui Jim’s Lelepau design features lightweight and comfortable SuperThin Glass lenses, which grant clarity and scratch resistance.

Set to launch in October 2024, the exclusive frames will be available in selected top travel retail doors worldwide.

Featuring a unisex squared shape, the sunglasses reduce to their minimum size by hinging on the temples, endpieces, and bridge – and can be safely placed in a dedicated flat case, for an effortless and easy-to- carry look and feel.

Available in both matte and shiny finishes in black or Havana, the Lelepau range boasts a wide and colorful palette of bi-gradient and mirrored polarized lenses, recalling the brand’s Hawaiian roots.

Functionality and sports inflection are a mainstay of the brand, and its latest edition maintains this focus with rubber nose pads for a secure fit.

As part of the brand’s channel-oriented strategy developed for international travelers, customers can also look forward to exclusive retailtainment experiences with surf simulators or polage screens enjoyable only through Maui Jim lenses, as well as a special gift upon purchase.

The exclusive product launch will be complemented by on-model visuals starring Maui Jim brand ambassadors, as well as still-life images and a video explanation of the foldable mechanism. 

