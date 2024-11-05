Maui Jim introduces new foldable sunglasses exclusively for travel retail

Set to launch in October 2024, the exclusive frames will be available in selected top travel retail doors worldwide.

Featuring a unisex squared shape, the sunglasses reduce to their minimum size by hinging on the temples, endpieces, and bridge – and can be safely placed in a dedicated flat case, for an effortless and easy-to- carry look and feel.

Available in both matte and shiny finishes in black or Havana, the Lelepau range boasts a wide and colorful palette of bi-gradient and mirrored polarized lenses, recalling the brand’s Hawaiian roots.

Functionality and sports inflection are a mainstay of the brand, and its latest edition maintains this focus with rubber nose pads for a secure fit.

As part of the brand’s channel-oriented strategy developed for international travelers, customers can also look forward to exclusive retailtainment experiences with surf simulators or polage screens enjoyable only through Maui Jim lenses, as well as a special gift upon purchase.

The exclusive product launch will be complemented by on-model visuals starring Maui Jim brand ambassadors, as well as still-life images and a video explanation of the foldable mechanism.

