Share of millennial duty free shoppers grows most significantly since Covid

Duty free shopper demographics have have shifted considerably since the pandemic with millennials showing the most significant growth, rising from 19% pre-Covid to 29% in 2023 and 2024, according to m1nd-set research.

Younger travellers also now represent a much larger share, with their participation doubling from 5% pre-Covid to 10% in 2023 and 2024.

Conversely, older travellers have seen a sharp decline, with senior buyers dropping from 28% pre-Covid to just 13% by 2024.

Middle-aged shoppers have remained relatively stable, settling at 48% of global duty free buyers.

As a result, the average shopper age has decreased from 46 pre-Covid to 41 in 2024.

“These shifts indicate a rapidly evolving duty free landscape, with younger, more eco-conscious, and leisure-focused shoppers redefining the market,” said m1nd-set Owner and CEO Dr. Peter Mohn.

“Sustainability has become a key driver, with two-thirds of shoppers in 2024 prioritising eco-friendly criteria, up from just over half in 2021.

“Younger generations, particularly Gen Zs, are spearheading this trend. It’s also hugely important to understand why browsers are not buying, and how these barriers to purchase have evolved over time.

“The research reveals that while price and limited product relevance remain the main barriers to duty free shopping, these have both declined since the pandemic.

“Price sensitivity has dropped significantly from 77% pre-Covid to 45% in 2024.,” he continued.

“To remain competitive and relevant, brands and retailers must prioritise sustainability and target younger demographics with marketing campaigns that resonate with millennials and Gen Z shoppers and which focus on sustainability, exclusivity, and value-driven experiences.”

As Mohn describes, the m1nd-set research drills down on a number of major shifts in travel retail shopper profiles that have emerged over recent years – from the pre-Covid era (2017 to Q1 2020) to the post-Covid recovery period (2021 to 2024) – driven by both demographic and behavioural changes.

It also assesses how decision-making moments have evolved and examines how key barriers preventing non-buyers from engaging in duty tree shopping have changed over time.

The insights show that that share of female buyers initially dropped from 42% pre-Covid to 36% in 2021 but have since risen steadily to 49% by 2024.

Male buyers, who peaked at 64% in 2021, now represent 51% of shoppers globally.

Furthermore, leisure travellers continue to dominate the duty free landscape among global buyers, increasing from 68% pre-Covid to 73% in 2024.

Business travellers, in contrast, have seen their share decline from 32% to 27% over the same period.

The research also demonstrates regional variations, highlighting some notable outliers. For example, Asia Pacific has a higher proportion of male buyers than the global average, while Africa and the Middle East show a greater share of female buyers.

Millennials in Africa and the Middle East also comprise a significantly higher proportion than the global average, while Europe has a larger share of leisure travellers, according to m1nd-set.

Gift purchasing has declined sharply since the pandemic, the research reveals, with only 25% of buyers purchasing for gifting reasons in 2024 compared to 40% pre-Covid.

Meanwhile, purchases for self-consumption have risen from 46% to 52%, and sharing purposes increased from 9% to 16%.

Impulse buying has seen a marked increase, rising from 21% pre-Covid to 28% in 2024, with Europe leading at 38%.

