Moët Hennessy Travel Retail unveils ‘Wonder Machine’ at Heathrow T2

By Benedict Evans |

Glenmorangie’s Whisky Creation Team, led by Dr Bill Lumsden, initially revealed the machine at Glenmorangie’s boutique at London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2.

Moët Hennessy Travel Retail has unveiled the Wonder Machine for Glenmorangie at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2, a personalised experience which invites travellers on a sensory quest to find their whisky match.

The Wonder Machine has the look and feel of a fantastical factory, merging physical and digital technologies.

First, using a touchpad encased in a copper casing shaped like a still, users pick their whisky personality from a selection of Glenmorangie whiskies.

Then they are afforded a personalised visual tour of the whisky’s more wonderful world, via an immersive display.

Users then select a favourite scent from six aromas, each hinting at the essence of each whisky.

All crafted by Glenmorangie’s Master Blender and Head of Whisky Creation Gillian Macdonald and an expert perfumier, these scents include roasting coffee beans, a nod to Glenmorangie Signet’s mocha notes, the melting toffee tones of Glenmorangie Elementa and much more.

Travellers can also experiment with six soundscapes, each reflecting a whisky’s spirit and flavour.

For instance, they might prefer the sound of a heartbeat, reminiscent of Glenmorangie The Original – the single malt at the heart of Glenmorangie’s whisky making.

Analysing their favourites, the Wonder Machine matches each traveller to their perfect whisky in Glenmorangie’s Travel Retail range.

Finally, they can scent this single malt’s complex aromatic signature, discover more about their whisky match and explore a cocktail recommendation, which is connected to WeChat in China. They are then invited to taste the whisky’s flavours at the boutique’s bar.

The Wonder Machine is currently active at London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 2, Hainan Whisky Museum, Mova Mall in China, and Scotland’s Edinburgh Airport.

It is set to arrive in South Korea’s Incheon Airport in Seoul next, and other locations are to be announced in the coming weeks.

