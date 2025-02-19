Molton Brown’s freshly branded universe ‘boosting TR fragrance sales’

By Luke Barras-hill |

Molton Brown has pledged exciting new launches and experiences in travel retail this year, underscored by bespoke and engaging activities like personalisation and destination tailoring. Pictured is a Christmas campaign at Gatwick Airport.

Molton Brown says its ‘new brand world’ ecosystem and creative direction is helping to drive a marked increase in the brand’s fragrance category assortment and revenue in travel retail.

Performances have already been buoyed by successful Christmas gifting campaigns in November and December across UK airports, including at London Gatwick with Avolta, and a first Contentainment collaboration with the travel retailer in October.

As reported in an exclusive interview with TRBusiness, President Cosmetics Business AEMEA, Kao, and Global President Molton Brown Mark Johnson said the ‘Artists of Note’ initiative, which kickstarted the revamped positioning, is transforming consumer impressions of the brand in travel retail.

For the initiative, punk poet Dr. John Cooper Clark translated Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel into an evocative poem, written and delivered in his signature rhythmic style.

Award-winning fashion designer Nicholas Daley chose to express Re-Charge Black Pepper via signature designs influenced by his Jamaican-Scottish heritage.

Finally, jewellery designer Gala Colivet Dennison transformed Rose Dunes into a wearable piece of art that reflects her tough, sculptural aesthetic.

This year, the initiative ‘will continue to play a pivotal role’ in accentuating Molton Brown’s overall profile in travel retail and consolidate its fragrance authority, according to the brand.

“We are delighted with the early positive impact our New Brand World is generating within travel retail,” commented Rosie Colleypriest, Associate Director Global Travel Retail. “Our new creative direction, and refined brand identity, has helped us connect with our travelling shoppers in a new, meaningful way and inspire new customers to explore and discover our brand.

“During the Christmas period we saw fantastic results from our gifting campaign which we brought to life across several of our travel retail locations. As we look to the future, we will continue collaborating with our retail partners to delight travelling customers with joyful experiences and unexpected surprises along their journeys.

The Artists of Note initiative – three British creatives interpreting signature fragrances via their chosen medium – showcases Molton Brown’s commitment to artistic expression and storytelling while emphasising the brand’s fragrance-first approach. This, together with new scent launches, is designed to play a pivotal role in further elevating Molton Brown’s presence in travel retail.

Colleypriest concluded. “In order to meet the evolving needs of travellers, as well as support our retail partners, we are working hard to refine and refresh our retail space and product assortment. We have an exciting marketing calendar in place for 2025, which we will bring to life in the travel retail channel through high-impact campaigns designed to captivate and convert.”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Lindt Global Travel Retail unveils new retail island at Zurich Airport

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has unveiled its upgraded Lindt Retail Island...

image description image description
International

Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out new Eaux de Parfum in Gucci's The Alchemist’s Garden...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Starboard in land-based retail debut in Las Vegas The Americas
image description
Qatar Duty Free enrols 50 staff in DFWC Academy DF&TR certificate programme Asia & Pacific
image description
Cartier salon greets travellers at CDF Sanya for Spring Festival themed event Asia & Pacific
image description
Lotte Duty Free triggers discounts and rewards to mark Korea Grand Sale Asia & Pacific
image description
Heathrow unveils vision for upgraded private terminal 'The Windsor' Airports
image description
Pernod Ricard profits down as it battles China and GTR headwinds International
image description
APTRA opens delegate registration for India conference in Mumbai Indian Sub Cont
image description
Diageo retracts medium-term guidance; net sales slip amidst tariff concerns International
image description
House of Suntory makes European shop-in-shop debut at Frankfurt Airport Europe
image description
World Duty Free to continue successful CCLG partnership for three years Sustainability
right