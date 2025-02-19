Molton Brown’s freshly branded universe ‘boosting TR fragrance sales’

Molton Brown says its ‘new brand world’ ecosystem and creative direction is helping to drive a marked increase in the brand’s fragrance category assortment and revenue in travel retail.

Performances have already been buoyed by successful Christmas gifting campaigns in November and December across UK airports, including at London Gatwick with Avolta, and a first Contentainment collaboration with the travel retailer in October.

As reported in an exclusive interview with TRBusiness, President Cosmetics Business AEMEA, Kao, and Global President Molton Brown Mark Johnson said the ‘Artists of Note’ initiative, which kickstarted the revamped positioning, is transforming consumer impressions of the brand in travel retail.

For the initiative, punk poet Dr. John Cooper Clark translated Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel into an evocative poem, written and delivered in his signature rhythmic style.

Award-winning fashion designer Nicholas Daley chose to express Re-Charge Black Pepper via signature designs influenced by his Jamaican-Scottish heritage.

Finally, jewellery designer Gala Colivet Dennison transformed Rose Dunes into a wearable piece of art that reflects her tough, sculptural aesthetic.

This year, the initiative ‘will continue to play a pivotal role’ in accentuating Molton Brown’s overall profile in travel retail and consolidate its fragrance authority, according to the brand.

“We are delighted with the early positive impact our New Brand World is generating within travel retail,” commented Rosie Colleypriest, Associate Director Global Travel Retail. “Our new creative direction, and refined brand identity, has helped us connect with our travelling shoppers in a new, meaningful way and inspire new customers to explore and discover our brand.

“During the Christmas period we saw fantastic results from our gifting campaign which we brought to life across several of our travel retail locations. As we look to the future, we will continue collaborating with our retail partners to delight travelling customers with joyful experiences and unexpected surprises along their journeys.

Colleypriest concluded. “In order to meet the evolving needs of travellers, as well as support our retail partners, we are working hard to refine and refresh our retail space and product assortment. We have an exciting marketing calendar in place for 2025, which we will bring to life in the travel retail channel through high-impact campaigns designed to captivate and convert.”