Mondelez World Travel Retail marks Eid al-Adha with new Toblerone design

Mondelez World Travel Retail has advanced its seasonal gifting offering with a Toblerone sleeve in celebration of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is the second Eid celebration in the Islamic calendar, and Mondelez World Travel Retail (Mondelez WTR) said the dedicated design aims to enhance the gifting experience during this time of religious celebration.

It added this latest unveiling highlights its dedication to delivering a consumer experience that caters to the diverse needs of passengers.

Designed in Toblerone’s signature style, the special edition sleeve incorporates elements relevant to the occasion, such as lanterns and a crescent.

Mondelez WTR noted the design is intended to add to the brand’s popularity, and position Toblerone as a preferred gifting item for travellers celebrating Eid.

Beatriz De Otto, Head of Customer Marketing, at Mondelez World Travel Retail, said: “Passengers today want greater personalization with products that speak to their unique preferences and identity.

Mondelez WTR responds to these evolving shopper needs through a range of innovative campaigns including our dedicated approach to seasonal gifting. Equipped with our robust cultural understanding, we ensure that our product offerings align with shoppers’ preferences.”

It will be available in strategic locations across the Middle East, India, Asia Pacific and the United Kingdom, including key regional airports in: Dubai; London; Singapore; Delhi; and Qatar.

By releasing the occasional sleeve in these markets, Mondelez WTR hopes to highlight its commitment to meeting consumer needs to industry partners, who can support localised initiatives with increased exposure and more engaging touchpoints.

The Eid Toblerone sleeve joins the confectionery leader’s campaign portfolio which has previously centred around Chinese New Year, Christmas, and Diwali.

All of these special editions have played a role in driving penetration and conversion to increase the overall basket size, a key mission for Mondelez WTR.

READ MORE: Mondelez WTR MD Jaya Singh to retire; Joost Rosmuller named successor

READ MORE: Mondelez WTR launches Win a Diamond pop-up with Lagardère at CDG

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR creates ‘Win a Diamond’ campaign for Toblerone Pralines