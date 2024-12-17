Mondelez WTR engages travellers with bespoke gifting for the festive season

Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has launched a range of personalised gifting experiences at selected airports to capture the attention of travellers shopping for presents in duty free over the holiday season.

The star of the show is the new Christmas sleeve for its Toblerone 360g bars.

Passengers can customise their bars at select airports, utilising the photo box and sleeve printer.

A ribbon-tying service is also available.

Those with little time on their hands can pick up a Toblerone seasonal bag and select from a variety of printed messages, such as ‘Many Thanks!’ and ‘Congrats’.

The activations have been designed to drive penetration and conversion in the channel.

“The holiday season is a time of connection and celebration, and we want to help travellers express that through their gift choices,” said Anna Somogyi, Director Category, Customer & Shopper Marketing at Mondelez WTR.

“Mondelez WTR’s holiday activations not only celebrate the season but also inspire travellers to gift with greater meaning.

“December is a key opportunity for Mondelez WTR to engage with travellers and provide them with products and experiences that are relevant to the way they mark the festive season.

“With personalisation continuing to rise in importance for consumers, we’re excited to offer a holistic customisation space that allows travellers to express emotions and holiday cheer through Toblerone and our other core brands.

“Through this strategy, we are well positioned to enhance Mondelez WTR’s performance in the channel through greater penetration and conversion.”

As an added benefit, Mondelez WTR is partnering with Expedia on a dedicated holiday campaign, gifting an Expedia voucher to shoppers who purchase two Toblerone products at participating airport locations.

This campaign is running at travel hubs across London, Europe and the Middle East, including Dubai and Doha.

