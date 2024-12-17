Mondelez WTR engages travellers with bespoke gifting for the festive season

By Faye Bartle |

Toblerone Christmas 2024

Mondelez WTR has released a Christmas sleeve for its Toblerone 360g bars.

Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has launched a range of personalised gifting experiences at selected airports to capture the attention of travellers shopping for presents in duty free over the holiday season.

The star of the show is the new Christmas sleeve for its Toblerone 360g bars.

Passengers can customise their bars at select airports, utilising the photo box and sleeve printer.

A ribbon-tying service is also available.

Those with little time on their hands can pick up a Toblerone seasonal bag and select from a variety of printed messages, such as ‘Many Thanks!’ and ‘Congrats’.

The activations have been designed to drive penetration and conversion in the channel.

Toblerone Christmas 2024

Travelling consumers can customise their Toblerone 360g bars at select airports.

“The holiday season is a time of connection and celebration, and we want to help travellers express that through their gift choices,” said Anna Somogyi, Director Category, Customer & Shopper Marketing at Mondelez WTR.

“Mondelez WTR’s holiday activations not only celebrate the season but also inspire travellers to gift with greater meaning.

“December is a key opportunity for Mondelez WTR to engage with travellers and provide them with products and experiences that are relevant to the way they mark the festive season.

“With personalisation continuing to rise in importance for consumers, we’re excited to offer a holistic customisation space that allows travellers to express emotions and holiday cheer through Toblerone and our other core brands.

“Through this strategy, we are well positioned to enhance Mondelez WTR’s performance in the channel through greater penetration and conversion.”

Toblerone Christmas 2024

The holiday season Toblerone activations provide a chance for travelling shoppers to ‘express emotions and holiday cheer’.

As an added benefit, Mondelez WTR is partnering with Expedia on a dedicated holiday campaign, gifting an Expedia voucher to shoppers who purchase two Toblerone products at participating airport locations.

This campaign is running at travel hubs across London, Europe and the Middle East, including Dubai and Doha.

READ MORE: Favourite memories: Celebrating TFWA’s 40th anniversary

READ MORE: Mondelez WTR merges marketing functions; Somogyi succeeds Kezer

READ MORE: Mondelez WTR: Paying tribute to 30 years’ partnership, collaboration, growth

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines

TRBusiness is pleased to announce that the November/December 2024 issue and Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

GTR industry optimism levels improve in Q3 following sharp decline in Q2

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q3 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA: Local touch key to maximising airport retail revenue in India & MEA

Four leading industry voices gathered together at the MEADFA Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi to...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Exclusive: Qatar Airways’ Tab Musleh discusses the Live the F1 Life campaign Middle East
image description
Guylian unwraps seasonal gifting activation at Brussels Airport Europe
image description
Fielden championing ‘revolutionary whisky making from field to glass’ International
image description
The Sustainability Interview: Laurence Pardieu-Duthil, L'Oréal Travel Retail International
image description
Dubai Duty Free on course to hit US$2 billion in sales for 2024 Middle East
image description
Suntory on Scope 3, water conservation and supporting mental fitness Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Avolta snares JFK T8 retail and F&B concessions to buffer Americas growth The Americas
image description
Bare Nordic Beauty brings Scandinavian lifestyle and ethos to travel retail Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
TFWA shares programme details for 2025 Asia Pacific gathering Asia & Pacific
image description
Victorinox partners with Avolta in Madrid, Amman & São Paulo International
right