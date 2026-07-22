Mondelēz WTR expands Marabou range with travel retail-exclusive Biscoff tablet

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR

Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has expanded its Marabou portfolio with the launch of a Marabou Biscoff chocolate tablet, featuring travel retail-exclusive packaging.

The new 160g tablet combines Marabou’s signature milk chocolate with Lotus Biscoff biscuit pieces, bringing together the Swedish chocolate brand with the caramelised flavour and crunch of the globally recognised biscuit. While the flavour debuted in selected domestic markets earlier this year, the travel retail edition is presented in exclusive gold packaging created specifically for the channel.

The launch builds on the popularity of chocolate and Biscoff combinations, following successful collaborations across other Mondelēz brands including Milka and Cadbury. The company said the new product responds to continued consumer demand for indulgent flavour combinations and travel-exclusive offerings.

Marabou, which has been produced since 1916, remains one of the leading chocolate brands in Sweden and Denmark, while Lotus Biscoff continues to enjoy strong international recognition, particularly among younger consumers.

The launch also coincides with Marabou marking 110 years since the brand began chocolate production in Sundbyberg.

“Marabou is one of Sweden’s most beloved brands, with a heritage that goes back more than a century and a strong connection with consumers across the Nordic region,” said Anna Somogyi, Director Category, Customer & Shopper Marketing at Mondelēz World Travel Retail.

“With Marabou Biscoff 160g, we are bringing that strong local identity into travel retail through channel-exclusive packaging and a flavour combination that already has broad consumer appeal and proven success across multiple markets. By combining Marabou’s iconic milk chocolate with the distinctive taste and crunch of Lotus Biscoff, we have created a product that feels both familiar and exciting for travellers seeking something new.”

Marabou Biscoff 160g joined the brand’s permanent travel retail assortment in June 2026.

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR supports TR Consumer Forum as Coffee Break Sponsor

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR highlights progress across its sustainability agenda

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR and Avolta bring beach club-inspired concept to Mallorca