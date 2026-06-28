Image Credit: TRBusiness

TRBusiness is thrilled to report that Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is supporting the upcoming TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (1-3 July) as a Coffee Break Sponsor.

“The Forum matters because it’s one of the only industry events that puts the traveller at the centre of the discussion,” said Marketing Director Anna Somogyi.

“Fundamentally, we are all trying to answer the same question: what will make more people stop, engage and buy? That question sits right at the heart of Mondelēz World Travel Retail’s Destination: Value vision, which uses what we know about shoppers to build products and activations that consumers want to engage with, not walk past.

“We’re proud to support the TR Consumer Forum because it’s a consumer-led conversation we already firmly believe in, and the channel grows faster when we work together rather than in isolation.”

The company is sponsoring the Coffee & Networking Lounge taking place on Thursday 2 July from 15:00-15:45.

“Travel retail is a very specific shopping moment. A lot of travellers move quickly, and many of them do not come to the airport planning to shop. So, the question for us is quite practical: what will make someone pause and give them enough confidence to buy? That answer changes depending on the airport, the terminal and the type of traveller,” explained Somogyi, on staying plugged in to evolving consumer behaviours and preferences.

“Our surveys across 32 airports show that when it comes to things like gamification or scarcity-led launches, around 20% to 30% of non-duty-free visitors are willing to engage. That is a good opportunity, but it also shows why we cannot assume the same activation will work everywhere. In some locations, a limited-edition launch or interactive mechanic can create real excitement. In others, the shopper may need something more straightforward whether that is a trusted brand or a price point that feels accessible. That is why consumer understanding is so important for us. It helps us make better choices, tells us where to push the experience, and where the product needs to do more of the work on shelf.”

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum 2025.

When asked what is the biggest shift that Mondelēz is observing in the way that travellers like to shop in the channel, she responded: “I think travellers are becoming more selective in duty-free. They still enjoy browsing, but there is usually a very quick moment where they decide whether something is worth picking up now or leaving behind. Hence, the reason to buy must be very clear.

“What is interesting is that this does not always mean they want something very experimental. In our focus groups, travellers tell us they still look for brands they know and flavours they can understand. They are open to something new, but it must feel easy to choose. That is why products like Cadbury Biscoff and Toblerone Crispy Caramel work well in travel retail. They bring a twist, but they do not ask the shopper to take a big risk.

“We have also seen strong results when we create a bit more urgency around the product. With launches such as Toblerone Strawberry Matcha with Changi Airport and FNA Group or Toblerone Crunchy Popcorn with Avolta, the limited availability gave travellers a reason to engage there and then. But we are not looking at scarcity as a formula that can be applied everywhere. It works when the product, the location and the audience are right. In other cases, the better answer may be a clearer pack format, a more accessible price point or simply a product that is easier to understand at speed.”

Somogyi is speaking on the panel session titled ‘From Traffic to Transaction: Driving Conversion and Spend Under Pressure’, which is taking place on Friday 3 July 2026 from 13:40-14:30.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more – and stay close to TRBusiness.com for our on-location reporting!

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