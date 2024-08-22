Mondottica adds Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills eyewear to portfolio

Global eyewear supplier Mondottica has secured a licensing agreement for Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills eyewear brand.

The partnership, which covers sunglasses and opticals, is a major win for the company, adding to its growing portfolio of accessible luxury eyewear brands.

The addition is expected to play a key role in helping to expand the company’s global reach.

“With this new brand, which has stratospheric engagement, Mondottica is moving into a new demographic,” said Louise Porte, National Accounts Manager Sunglasses & Travel Retail.

“We are launching in March 2025 for the spring/summer season, and we expect it to make its GTR debut with a large airport operator.”

The Stranger Things actress champions self-confidence through her fashion and beauty lifestyle brand which, combined with the pastel-hued designs and planet-friendly ethos, resonates with Gen Z consumers.

Bobby Brown also brings an impressive social media following to the table, including more than 63 million followers on Instagram

Mondottica is currently focused on tapping into international growth opportunities in the channel with its vibrant portfolio, which also includes Ted Baker eyewear as well as Reebok eyewear range (launching to travel retail in SS25).

“The eyewear category is growing quickly in the Middle East as well as India, with its evolving consumer demographic,” said Porte. “An increasing number of travelling consumers are looking for instant gratification and our brands deliver that.”

DF&TR stakeholders can connect with Mondottica at the upcoming TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, at The Sea Bluez yacht.

READ MORE: Waterhaul partners with Condor on sunglasses listing & ghost gear initiative

READ MORE: Ted Baker reveals new eyewear range at travel retail locations in UK and Europe

READ MORE: Mondottica launches Cath Kidston Sun 24 women’s sunglasses collection