Mondottica adds Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills eyewear to portfolio

By Faye Bartle |

Florence by Mills

Florence by Mills sunglasses are made using sustainable renewable acetate and incorporate certified recycled content.

Global eyewear supplier Mondottica has secured a licensing agreement for Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills eyewear brand.

The partnership, which covers sunglasses and opticals, is a major win for the company, adding to its growing portfolio of accessible luxury eyewear brands.

The addition is expected to play a key role in helping to expand the company’s global reach.

“With this new brand, which has stratospheric engagement, Mondottica is moving into a new demographic,” said Louise Porte, National Accounts Manager Sunglasses & Travel Retail.

“We are launching in March 2025 for the spring/summer season, and we expect it to make its GTR debut with a large airport operator.”

The Stranger Things actress champions self-confidence through her fashion and beauty lifestyle brand which, combined with the pastel-hued designs and planet-friendly ethos, resonates with Gen Z consumers.

Bobby Brown also brings an impressive social media following to the table, including more than 63 million followers on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Shutterstock/Fred Duval.

Mondottica is currently focused on tapping into international growth opportunities in the channel with its vibrant portfolio, which also includes Ted Baker eyewear as well as Reebok eyewear range (launching to travel retail in SS25).

“The eyewear category is growing quickly in the Middle East as well as India, with its evolving consumer demographic,” said Porte. “An increasing number of travelling consumers are looking for instant gratification and our brands deliver that.”

DF&TR stakeholders can connect with Mondottica at the upcoming TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, at The Sea Bluez yacht.

