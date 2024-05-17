London-based eyewear specialist Mondottica is poised to introduce Sun 24, the latest collection from UK lifestyle brand Cath Kidston.

Popular with Asian consumers especially, Cath Kidston is well known for its floral prints, playful designs, and nostalgic vibe. Featuring summery pastels, Sun 24 is said to perfectly encapsulate the brand’s extension into eyewear.

Highlights include the floral print CK5019 Ingrid model, in solid black with a vintage cat-eye shape frame. It features the Black Harmony Ditsy print, with a stitched-look Cath Kidston logo positioned on the sides of each arm.

The hexagonally shaped CK5022 Greta is a Crystal Light Pink acetate, accented with a floral motif on the temples, courtesy of the Cath Kidston Toile Ditsy print.

The CK5020 Sophia in Pink Tort model incorporates an easy-to-wear, square cat-eye front in a subtle rose tortoiseshell. Cath Kidston’s Rose print features inside the temples, alongside the Cath Kidston branding.

Mondottica targets Asia expansion

The CK5023 Marlene model, in Crystal Rich Dark Red, has been designed to suit any face shape. These sunglasses sport a Summer Strawberry print in delicate pink, contrasted with a red front. A core wire is visible on the inside, in addition to branded flowers on the temple tips, and a brand logo on the sides.

Mondottica National Accounts Manager Sunglasses & Travel Retail Louise Porte commented: “Cath Kidston is a very popular brand in Asia, and we believe this Sun 24 range is a perfect fit for travel retail in the region. The designs are outstanding, the sunglasses are particularly well priced (RRP £52 [US$66], compared with a £65 [US$82] High Street retail price), and the prints are quintessentially ‘Cath’.

“Asia is a targeted region in Mondottica’s expansion strategy in travel retail. Along with Cath Kidston, a number of our brands, in particular Benetton, Ted Baker, Vivienne Westwood, AllSaints, and Pepe Jeans, are already well-known and popular in many countries in Asia. Now is the time to have them featured within all the duty free and travel retail channels.”

READ MORE: Mondottica extends global travel retail footprint with AllSaints sunglasses

READ MORE: Tavel Retail Consortium welcomes three members, expands criteria