Mondottica set to unveil new eyewear from key brands at TFWA Cannes

Eyewear specialist Mondottica is showcasing new styles from its key brand partners at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, including newcomers Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills and Reebok, which are set to launch in global travel retail early next year.

Mondottica has an impressive roster of licensed brands in its portfolio, spanning AllSaints, Christian Lacroix and Vivienne Westwood, as well as Cath Kidston, Ted Baker, Sandro and United Colors of Benetton.

All can be discovered onboard The Sea Bluez yacht in the Harbour Village.

“Mondottica has been making eyewear for household brand names for over 20 years,” said Mondottica National Accounts Manager Sunglasses & Travel Retail Louise Porte.

“We have a reputation for design acumen and close partnerships with our brand clients.

“Like us, they put core values of customer, excellence, integrity and respect, at the forefront of their products. And that shows in the eyewear we produce to meet the needs of a changing and challenging market where consumers are not just looking for sunglasses.

“They are looking for quality, outstanding designs, wearability, sustainability and premium products at reasonable prices.

“Long-term partnership is at the heart of what we do,” she added. “That goes for our brand partners and our partners within the travel retail industry.

“Building on our successful partnerships with airlines and cruise retailers, Mondottica is looking to expand its network further in travel retail with key airports targeted.

“We do have a focus on the Middle East and India, but our brands and their products have international appeal and easily meet the needs of varying demographics.

“We look forward to sharing our exciting new product line-up and our plans for the future at TFWA World.”

Here’s a rundown of what’s in store…

Christian Lacroix

The latest Christian Lacroix’s eyewear offers a symphony of hues and designs inspired by the natural world.

Highly detailed, the collection features signature sculptural touches of Lacroix, with decadent chains and layered effects reflecting Parisian haute couture.

Six new designs include Blue Summer Bloom, with Art Deco floral detailing and a lightweight acetate intricately layered to create a front-facing 3D effect featuring a Lacroix ‘CL’ logo pin detail.

The effect continues onto the wavy temples, which also display the brand’s signature monogram and butterfly on each temple tip.

Another standout style is the round Pink Paris Seveille, a mixture of pink, magenta pink and crimson colours.

Rope inspired temple details in a matching pink acetate are key design markers alongside a signature Lacroix butterfly which flutters onto the temple tips.

All Christian Lacroix frames feature bespoke acetate, adding to the exclusivity of the brand.

Sandro

Sandro is known for its laid-back contemporary style and its chic collection of directional eyewear designs for women is no exception.

The Parisian brand takes inspiration from the art of Garance Vallee – known for fusing architecture, art and design – to rework each design into effortlessly cool transparent neon acetates and dynamic frame shapes.

More highly wearable and chic styles include Zingy in on-trend Crystal Geen Apple acetate in a geometric cat-eye style with a visible structured core wire.

There’s also Tokyo Tort, a super-chic glass-in-glass style frame in tortoiseshell and pastel blue acetate. The flattering cat-eye shape features chunky temples and the Sandro logo on each temple tip.

United Colors of Benetton

Crystal colour hues in transparent coloured acetate and subtle colour pops sum up the new collection of fun frames from United Colors of Benetton.

The collection features playful prints, patterns and defined colour outlines juxtaposed with hand painted metal rims.

The women’s range is led by Luna in Gloss Milky Pink, a bold fashion shape which taps into the on-trend colour blocking theme.

The bubble gum pink has a clever clear pink acetate contrast under the lenses on the front, giving the frames an extra dimension.

The frame is finished with the United Colors of Benetton stitch logo in gold on the temple and a light pink colour pop on the temple tips.

For men, United Colors of Benetton offers, among others, Pablo in Crystal Green, a bright khaki acetate with milky grey detailing around the lens. This lamination is also featured on the temple tips.

A visible core wire and the stitch logo in silver on the front of the temples makes this instantly recognisable as a UCB frame.

Florence by Mills

Florence by Mills – Millie Bobby Brown’s first range of sunglasses – will launch in global travel retail in Spring/Summer 2025.

The range targets Gen Z by teaming high style with sustainability credentials – all at an achievable price point.

Florence by Mills sunglasses are made using sustainable renewable acetate and incorporate certified recycled content.

Mondottica secured the licensing agreement for Florence by Mills earlier this year, marking a major win for the company and a key addition to its growing portfolio of accessible luxury eyewear brands.

The brand is expected to play a key role in expanding Mondottica’s global footprint.

“Mondottica has moved into a new demographic with this brand which resonates well with Gen Z consumers and has extremely high engagement with its customers and fans, and we have high expectations” Porte said.

A wide range of Florence by Mills styles will be on display in Cannes, all featuring Acetate Renew, a more sustainable alternative to traditional acetate made from 100% sustainable acetate flake using waste normally sent to landfills.

FBM5014 is in Pearlised Purple, with Florence by Mills branding on the temple and a metal end cap detail providing a pop of lilac tonal colour. The brand signature lightning bolt sticker is on the temple tip.

FMB5015 in Gloss Black offers a fashion-forward rectangle shape, with standout Florence by Mills branding on the temple while FMB5001 in Sea Green is oval shaped with a wave-inspired pearlised marble temple complementing the acetate front.

FMB5007 in Pearl & Purple has a square-shaped frame with cloud-inspired lens shape, pearlised front and glass and matt texture on the temple.

Reebok

The first sports fashion brand in the Mondottica portfolio, Reebok eyewear is set for a 2025 launch.

Cannes delegates can discover three standout styles, including the unisex Grant (RBK5011), in Crystal Raspberry and Crystal Blue colour codes.

This style introduces a sport inspired shape, with dual colour acetate on the front and temples, complementary lens colour and colour infill branding on the temples.

All Reebok sunglasses feature polarised lenses.

