Moroccanoil enters fine fragrance category with L’Originale Eau de Parfum

Argan oil-infused beauty company Moroccanoil has launched its first ever fine fragrance titled L’Originale Eau de Parfum, with actress Adria Arjona the star of the advertising campaign.

The fragrance evokes the Mediterranean with a blend of sweet florals, velvet woods and spicy amber. The striking visual were shot in Puglia, Italy, by renowned photographer Mikael Jansson.

“After years of customers asking for us to develop an Eau de Parfum featuring our iconic scent, we are thrilled to finally share the brand’s expansion into the fine fragrance category,” said Moroccanoil Co-founder, Carmen Tal.

“This innovation was sparked by listening to our biggest, most fervent fans around the globe through word of mouth and on social media.

“Imagine our excitement once we learned Adria Arjona was among these brand fans! So partnering with her was a no-brainer – a natural progression when we were developing the campaign for the fragrance.

“She radiates a goddess-like energy and has an empowered confidence, and that has always been a cornerstone of the Moroccanoil brand and community.”

Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum opens with an invigorating mix of soft citrus and sweet violet, along with delicate notes of blooming camellia.

As the fragrance develops, it gives rise to fresh muguet, velvet woods and a hint of vanilla. This is rounded out with white sandalwood, ethereal musk and spicy amber.

“As a longtime fan of Moroccanoil, I am honoured to be the face of their first fine fragrance, which is a quintessential scent I’ve loved for years,” commented Moroccanoil muse, Adria Arjona.

“Using Moroccanoil products in my hair has left me craving more of the fresh, exotic, and unique scent. Now, the fragrance completes my beauty routine making me feel confident, sexy, and a little bit mysterious all at once.”

Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum is housed in a sleek glass bottle with an amber hue and a cap in Moroccanoil’s signature shade of turquoise.

It will be available for purchase beginning 18 February on the Sephora app; from 19 February on Moroccanoil.com, Sephora.com; and in select travel retail locations from 1 March.

Shoppers can choose from three retail sizes: 100ml ($130), 60ml ($98), and a 10ml travel spray ($30).

