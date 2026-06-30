Mouton Cadet expands travel retail presence with Les Deux Rives collection

Image Credit: Baron Philippe de Rothschild

Baron Philippe de Rothschild has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann to launch its premium Mouton Cadet Les Deux Rives collection in global travel retail.

Previewed at last year’s TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, the introduction is being supported by dedicated displays and experiential activations.

The launch forms part of a wider programme of activity for the Mouton Cadet brand, following the roll-out of Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage Rouge earlier this year, and the Fresh Collection, which is available through the summer.

The Les Deux Rives collection comprises two Bordeaux red wines inspired by region’s renowned river banks. Mouton Cadet Rive Droite spotlights the roundness of Merlot, while Mouton Cadet Rive Gauche showcases the power of Cabernet Sauvignon. The RRSP is €30 (US$34) for 75cl.

Both wines are produced from selected vineyard parcels, vinified in small batches, and matured for 16 months in large oak vats – a rare signature within the Mouton Cadet collections.

The packaging features tactile design, incorporating gold detailing and textured fabric embroidered with two descriptive words intended to help consumers identify the wine that best matches their preferences.

The collection was launched with activations at Istanbul and Frankfurt Airports, before rolling out to Berlin, Oslo, Keflavík, Nuremberg and Billund. Further launches are planned at Copenhagen, Düsseldorf and Hamburg airports.

The introduction is being supported by a digital app designed to help shoppers identify which wine best matches their personality through a series of targeted questions.

Baron Philippe de Rothschild Marketing & Communication Director Wines & Brands Marie Desprez commented: “We built Les Deux Rives on a logic of identification: to move away from traditional wine criteria and guide the consumer towards a wine profile that suits them.

“The wine’s qualities are even found in the fabric jewel, designed as a tangible and sensory marker at the point of sale: a material, words, and an experience that makes choosing easier.”

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