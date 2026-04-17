Mr. White’s Gin launches recycled aluminium miniature

Image Credit: Mr. White’s Gin

Mr. White’s Gin, created by Marco Pierre White, has introduced a new 5cl travel miniature in a bottle made from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminium, offering an alternative to traditional glass and single-use PET formats across travel and hospitality channels.

Developed in partnership with Sustainaholics, the alumini® bottle is designed to reduce environmental impact while delivering a premium, design-led format. Made entirely from recycled consumer aluminium, the packaging supports a more circular materials economy by removing the need for virgin resource extraction and lowering carbon emissions during production.

The lightweight, compact and shatter-resistant format is tailored to the operational needs of airlines, cruise lines, rail operators and hotels, where durability, space and weight efficiency are critical. The bottles are also fully recyclable through standard household waste streams.

David Mills, founder of Sustainaholics, says: “The alumini® is recognised as a game-changer, loved not only for its sustainability credentials but also for the stunning bottle designs that have seen it win multiple design and innovation awards. As a firm supporter of independent, British brands, we’re delighted to offer Mr. White’s Gin in our format, a brand that chimes with our ethos for offering desirable premium products in a more sustainable and visually striking way.”

Marco Pierre White emphasised the alignment between the packaging and the brand’s philosophy: “When we created Mr. White’s Gin, it was about discipline and simplicity, keeping only what truly matters. Presenting the gin in a bottle made from 100% recycled aluminium allows us to offer the same quality in a format designed to reduce packaging impact, without compromising on design or integrity.”

The gin itself was developed with master distiller Chris Sadler, a sixth-generation member of the Sadler brewing and distilling family. Distilled using nine botanicals including Tuscan juniper, Greek lemon, Spanish orange and Provence lavender, the liquid delivers a balanced London Dry profile with Mediterranean influence.

Produced in small batches using traditional copper pot stills, Mr. White’s Gin combines craftsmanship with a growing focus on sustainability, as brands increasingly look to innovate packaging formats for travel retail and on-the-go consumption.

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