TRBusiness caught up with Sebastien Levi, Global Travel Retail – Direct Premium Retail Europe for Moroccanoil, at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes for an update on how the company is capitalising on the flourishing haircare category in the channel and what’s to come from the multi-category beauty brand in 2025.

Levi explained that the haircare category is “booming” in travel retail, prompting operators to recruit more brands into the space, which in turn is giving rise to healthy competition.

However, he relayed that a minor worry on the radar, from his perspective, is a reduced focus on branding and personalisation.

“It’s very important for the brands to be able to express who they are,” he said. “This is all the more important for a brand like ours, which is a multi-category beauty brand – to express who we are as a brand and not only a major category player.”

He also explained how the shift to self-care due to the pandemic has helped to lead more consumers to the brand, with its array of argan oil products, from the famous hair oil to the shampoo, conditioner and hair mask, as well as bodycare, piquing the interest of those looking to elevate their at-home pampering routines.

Among the key products showcased on the stand was the Moroccanoil Treatment Purple – a tone-correcting hair oil for those with blonde, lightened or silver hair that helps to neutralise brassiness while boosting shine, taming frizz, detangling and conditioning.

In this video interview, filmed on location with TRBusiness production partner Bluedog Group, Levi also highlighted how the brand is not reliant on any one consumer group, which bodes well for its continued growth and development in global travel retail.

He said: “We’ve been able to create a brand that is really appealing to every type of consumer – all skin types or hair types – and this is a huge opportunity for us in travel retail.”

Hit play to hear what he has to say, including a sneak peek of a project due to launch in Q1 2025, which Levi says is “going to reinforce the establishment of Moroccanoil as a multi-category beauty brand” and will mark a “major milestone” for the company…

Morocccanoil was a Platinum Sponsor for the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024. The company sponsored three categories – Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product, Best Sustainable Product and Best Airport Retail Initiative Pop-Ups – with Levi stepping up onto the stage to reveal the winners and present the trophies.

See below for a full list of those earning Winner, Highly Recommended and Finalist status.

