Need for branding & personalisation as haircare category grows in travel retail

By Faye Bartle |

Sebastien Levi, Global Travel Retail- Direct Premium Retail Europe, Moroccanoil at the 2024 TFWA Wold Exhibition in Cannes.

TRBusiness caught up with Sebastien Levi, Global Travel Retail – Direct Premium Retail Europe for Moroccanoil, at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes for an update on how the company is capitalising on the flourishing haircare category in the channel and what’s to come from the multi-category beauty brand in 2025.

Levi explained that the haircare category is “booming” in travel retail, prompting operators to recruit more brands into the space, which in turn is giving rise to healthy competition.

However, he relayed that a minor worry on the radar, from his perspective, is a reduced focus on branding and personalisation.

“It’s very important for the brands to be able to express who they are,” he said. “This is all the more important for a brand like ours, which is a multi-category beauty brand – to express who we are as a brand and not only a major category player.”

He also explained how the shift to self-care due to the pandemic has helped to lead more consumers to the brand, with its array of argan oil products, from the famous hair oil to the shampoo, conditioner and hair mask, as well as bodycare, piquing the interest of those looking to elevate their at-home pampering routines.

Among the key products showcased on the stand was the Moroccanoil Treatment Purple – a tone-correcting hair oil for those with blonde, lightened or silver hair that helps to neutralise brassiness while boosting shine, taming frizz, detangling and conditioning.

In this video interview, filmed on location with TRBusiness production partner Bluedog Group, Levi also highlighted how the brand is not reliant on any one consumer group, which bodes well for its continued growth and development in global travel retail.

He said: “We’ve been able to create a brand that is really appealing to every type of consumer – all skin types or hair types – and this is a huge opportunity for us in travel retail.”

Hit play to hear what he has to say, including a sneak peek of a project due to launch in Q1 2025, which Levi says is “going to reinforce the establishment of Moroccanoil as a multi-category beauty brand” and will mark a “major milestone” for the company…

Morocccanoil was a Platinum Sponsor for the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024. The company sponsored three categories – Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product, Best Sustainable Product and Best Airport Retail Initiative Pop-Ups – with Levi stepping up onto the stage to reveal the winners and present the trophies.

See below for a full list of those earning Winner, Highly Recommended and Finalist status.

Sebastien Levi, Global Travel Retail – Direct Premium Retail Europe for Moroccanoil at the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024.

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: Beauty stakeholders unlock power of sensorial activations to better connect with consumers – August/September issue

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

TRBusiness is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards, which...

image description image description
International

David William Dang joins Rémy Cointreau as MD GTR APAC

Rémy Cointreau has announced that David William Dang has joined its Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Hudson and Dufry to run 28,000sq ft of retail at $4.2 billion JFK Terminal 6

Avolta companies Dufry and Hudson will preside over the duty free, travel convenience and...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Breast Cancer Campaign: “Together, we’re saving lives through research” International
image description
TFWA: ASUTIL Conference arrives in Peruvian capital for June 2025 The Americas
image description
Club Avolta loyalty programme replaces Red by Dufry across 5,000+ POS International
image description
Avolta celebrates DF store renovation at Mexico City International Airport The Americas
image description
Suntory Global Spirits reveals vision for next phase of GTR growth International
image description
Mondottica set to unveil new eyewear from key brands at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Aviator Fragrances to debut in Cannes with Hanse Distribution International
image description
Maison Martell introduces Noblige Noir travel retail exclusive cognac Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta unveils revamped World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport Europe
image description
Falic Group set to accelerate travel retail growth with launch of UETA MEA International
right