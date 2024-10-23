Nestlé International Travel Retail on innovation, TREX and sustainability   

Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) is looking to the future with a focus on its Food #1 mission, new product developments, and an ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Greeting guests at a press conference at the TFWA World Exhibition, Frédéric (Fred) Porchet, General Manager of NITR emphasised the company’s ambition to make Food the #1 most-purchased category in travel retail.

“I am very confident that we are in the right place to continue this mission in global travel retail,” he said.

Opening the presentation, Nicola Wells, Global Head of Category Development, identified six industry growth drivers as: travel retail exclusives; sense of place; experiential retail; personalisation; sustainability; and digitalisation – all of which are part of NITR’s VERSE model.

She also highlighted changing conversion rates, and the average amounts spent by travelling consumers – US$143 in 2023 and US$129 in Q1 2024 – before considering the major problem currently facing confectionery producers, with cocoa prices soaring to all-time highs.

Driving industry growth

Wells cited details from travel retail research agency m1nd-set which rank Food as the fastest growing category in travel retail and a key driver of footfall and average transaction value.

She also underlined Nestlé’s position as the biggest food company with expertise across various categories and channels through its brand portfolio.

Wells noted: “We have the brands and the ability to unleash further growth opportunities in the global market in collaboration with our esteemed partners who have witnessed the ongoing success of our Food #1 mission. This is not a ‘wish’ for travel retail. It is a reality as indicated by the category growth figures.

“NITR’s VERSE model (Value, Engagement, Regeneration, Sense of Place and Execution) ensures we have just the right products to delight and meet the ever-changing demands of today’s consumers,” added Wells.

Aura Sanchez, Marketing Manager, continued, describing NITR’s offer in travel retail as consumer-centric, targeting demand moments which effect over 90% of purchases in the channel, taking into account on-the-go purchases, self-consumption, gifting and sharing across various age groups, ranging from Gen Z to older age groups (56 years+).

According to Sanchez, NITR’s portfolio is 73% travel retail exclusive; over 50% of consumers purchase a brand or a product they had not seen in domestic markets when travelling.

NITR portfolio refresh

Sanchez outlined a NITR portfolio revamp with a focus on its brands’ popular sharing bags, a new and improved value proposition for KitKat and enhanced gifting ranges.

Underling NITR’s ongoing Food #1 mission, Sanchez highlighted successful efforts to have KitKat become ‘the most influential chocolate bar of all time’.

The 372g KitKat Mix Pouch contains four on-trend flavours: Peanut Butter; Salted Caramel; White and Classic. ​

The 161g KitKat Senses Miniatures offers Milk, Caramel and Hazelnut flavours and is perfect for sharing or snacking while KitKat Ball (111g) offers a chocolate snack ideal for all breaks.

The new product launches will be supported by campaigns across the entire travel journey, including pre-trip digital assets, standout displays to ensure strong in-store visibility and post-journey promotions via social media and influencers.

Industry partnerships the key

Sanchez thanked NITR’s industry partners for their strong support of its travel retail-exclusive Nestlé Sustainability Sourced Cocoa range, successfully launched earlier this year.

A comprehensive campaign which includes trade shows and industry events, online and in-store marketing and extensive sampling offers “is just the beginning”, she said.

New to the Nestlé Sustainably Sourced range is the 170 gr Dark Chocolate Thins, with 20 individually wrapped squares in three varieties – 70% Cocoa, Cocoa Nibs and Salted Caramel – on-shelf from March 2025.

“This new range is keeping us one step ahead in sustainability and targeted demographics,” Porchet said, with Nestlé Sustainability Sourced resonating with GEN Z customers and tangible results certified by its Rainforest Alliance partner.

Coffee remains a focus for NITR with Nescafé Gold, Roastery and Azera all now offered in selected regional markets. Nescafe Farmers Origin has been launched in the Middle East and expansion of other variants continues.

NITR is also continuing to develop its vitamin, minerals and supplements range on a test and learn basis, initially concentrating on Europe but with an eye to expansion into new markets. “Ensuring we offer the right portfolio to meet the need-states of travellers is vital,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez added: “NITR is looking forward to 2025 and beyond with a great team, sound strategy and category-leading products,” Sanchez said. “We are not content to rest on past and present successes.

We prefer to challenge ourselves to do even better, to improve and innovate to ensure we stay at the top of the game as a leading role model with a complete focus on travel retail.”

