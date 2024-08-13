Nestlé ITR delves into data on Gen Z and the food category in travel retail

Food, including confectionery & chocolate, is the number 1 driver of cross category purchase and second most purchased category overall as Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) has upped its focus on the ‘marriage’ of two major trends in the travel retail industry.

Food is the number one most purchased category for Gen Z and the fastest growing for this segment, and Gen Z will be the biggest travelling segment by 2028 at 1.2 billion passengers.

The company launched its Food#1 most purchased category strategy in 2021, and said its focus on that strategy is delivering category growth with food the most purchased category in Europe and the Americas.

To further underpin this strategy NITR said its attention is on realising the opportunity of the Gen Z consumers, who are expected to be the biggest travelling segment by 2028.

Aura Sanchez, Marketing Manager for NIT, noted: “When we launched our #Food 1 strategy we were convinced we could turn what was a declining market in global travel retail into one of growth. Our plans were based on figures which showed strong 77% growth on the domestic market versus only 7% in global travel.

We saw an opportunity to rejuvenate the category, to accelerate post COVID industry recovery, and we took it. And, to date, the good news is that we made the correct bets in terms of Food and its potential,” she says.”

Sanchez cites data from research agency m1nd-set which shows strong category growth in 2023 from 31% to 37%, and noted that food is also expected to be the fastest growing category by 2027.

Gen Z will outnumber Millennials as the largest airline passenger group by 2028, accounting for approximately 1.2 billion passengers flying in 2028.

They already account for 40% of consumers worldwide and currently have a global spending power of $200bn.

“The figures speak for themselves and are even more defined when you consider the Asia Pacific region. There are around 280 million Gen Z in China, representing the second largest Gen Z population in the world, surpassed only by India, with almost 400 million,” Sanchez continued.

“According to m1nd set data from 2023 Gen Z are one of the least engaged in terms of visiting and purchasing in GTR. The good news is that the food category is the key category to unlock the potential revenue of this segment. Already we see that food is most popular category with Gen Z and also the fastest growing in terms of increased purchase.”

Sanchez compares those figures to Gen Zs’ purchasing in the overall food category.

“Food is the key category to unlocking the potential of Gen Z as they are the highest purchasing segment already. The reasons are clear. Food products in travel retail offer a low or accessible price point. It’s a fun category, with opportunities for engagement and digitisation,” she said.

“Let’s consider what Gen Z consumers are looking for in travel retail. They are known for their focus on sustainability and no category in travel retail delivers that better than Food. Gen Zs are impulse driven shoppers and Confectionery and Food is the impulse led category.

Gen Zs are looking for novelties – another box ticked – authenticity, Sense of Place, and exclusive products. Food is the perfect category, and NITR has the products, to meet all these demands.”

According to Sanchez, KitKat is a key brand in this space, as is the recently launched Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa line.

“We launched the first KitKat made with cocoa mass from beans grown by farmer families engaged in Nestlé’s ground-breaking Income Accelerator Programme into European travel retail earlier this year.

This ‘Breaks for Good’ KitKat raises awareness about the sustainability of the cocoa used in the iconic bars.”

The KitKat wrapper includes a bold ‘Sustainably Sourced Cocoa’ stamp and a QR code directing consumers to details on the programme and its immense impact on the lives of cocoa farming communities.

“We are confident that Gen Z consumers will be quick to relate to these products,” Sanchez said, adding: “They match their shopping preferences and trends and, at the same time, offer a huge opportunity for NITR to cement even closer collaborations with its travel retailer partners. The focus, of course, is on Food and unlocking the potential of this audience.”

