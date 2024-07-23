Networking, data, and dynamic discussion at TRCF

By Benedict Evans |

In the second of a dedicated highlights reel series, TRBusiness is pleased to present a selection of soundbites from delegates attending the fourth TR Consumer Forum, which took place at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai on 3-5 June under the auspices of host sponsor Dubai Duty Free.

Click below to view an exclusive video roundup capturing some of the very best moments shared by delegates and panellists, who remarked on the importance of the insight-packed conference sessions at the DF&TR industry’s only event that puts the consumer at the heart of the conversation.

Combining expert data and research from partner m1nd-set with a format championing free-flowing panel discussions and audience interaction, this year’s TR Consumer Forum  – making its debut in the Middle East – presented a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry colleagues, peers and friends alike.

Delegates were able to take advantage of a raft of networking opportunities, from visiting exhibition showcase partners in the networking and coffee lounge, to enjoying star-studded and entertainment-driven social events for an exciting and highly valuable two-and-a-half day programme.

“It’s a great event and I really enjoyed listening to other people, their different experiences, and a lot of detailed data; it’s a great opportunity to network with our colleagues in the industry,” said Dr. Munif Mohammed, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail KSA and Middle East.

CLICK BELOW TO VIEW THE VIDEO

Garrett Coogan, Vice President of Qatar Duty Free, echoed Mohammed’s sentiments on the matter, noting: “It’s not just an opportunity to hear new content and trends, but it’s also a great opportunity to network with colleagues and peers from around the industry.”TR Consumer Forum

Find out more at www.travelretailconsumerforum.com

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024 highlights reel

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Digital and Direct

READ MORE: TRCF 2024: Reinventing premium and luxury in GTR

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Unlocking the new Chinese travel retail shopper

 

International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte Duty Free launches online DF service with Korea Airports Corporation

Lotte Duty Free Shop CEO Kim Joo-nam announced on 27 June that it has launched the first online...

image description

