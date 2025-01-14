New OAG data offers retrospective on busiest airports in 2024

By Benedict Evans |

Leading travel data provider Official Airline Guide (OAG) has confirmed Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson as the busiest airport for 2024 in terms of seat capacity across international and domestic flights combined.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) continues to lead as the world’s busiest global (international + domestic capacity) airport with 62.7 million seats.

Capacity at ATL has increased by 2% compared to 2023 but is still just below 2019 levels by 1%.

Each of the highest ranked airports recorded year-on-year capacity growth during 2024, with four of the busiest airports in North America, three in Asia, two in Europe, and one in the Middle East.

New entrants to the top 10 since 2019 have included: Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW); Denver International Airport (DEN); Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (CAN); and Istanbul Airport (IST).

In terms differential growth, Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) led with a 29% year-on-year capacity growth, the highest among the Top 10, propelling it from 15th to 9th position over the year.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is second busiest and also the leader in international capacity, increasing seats by 7% year-on-year to 6.2 million.

Tokyo Haneda (HND) is in third with 55.2 million seats, a 5% increase on 2023, followed by London Heathrow (LHR) in fourth place.

London Heathrow Airport (LHR) in fourth place had 51.5M seats and is the busiest airport in Europe, followed by Istanbul (IST) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

In the US, Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Denver International (DEN) have significantly boosted their capacities by 18% and 24% respectively, earning their fifth and sixth places in the rankings.

China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International (CAN) and Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) take 7th and 9th position, as China’s air capacity continues to recover from the impacts of the global pandemic.

Istanbul Airport (IST) moved up to eighth place, reflecting its growing importance as a global hub.

Strong recovery across the board

Airports like Shanghai Pudong (PVG) and Seoul Incheon (ICN) are experiencing rapid post-pandemic recovery, benefiting from increased demand and easing restrictions.

John Grant, Chief Analyst for OAG, commented: “With growth across all regions of the world, the ten busiest airports once again reflect the strong recovery in the aviation sector in the last two years.

From the successes in Dallas Ft Worth and Guangzhou to the more recent rapid recovery in capacity at Shanghai Pudong, airlines continue to power ahead with new routes and services despite the supply chain challenges of the post pandemic world.”

