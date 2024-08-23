From the first networking coffee to the closing remarks, this year’s TR Consumer Forum in Dubai was packed with memorable moments.

The event, which took place from 3-5 June in Dubai supported by Dubai Duty Free as Host Sponsor, attracted more than 230 delegates for two-and-half days of knowledge sharing and networking at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

It’s the only event for the duty free and travel retail (DF&R) industry that places the consumer at the heart of each and every conversation.

The 2024 edition was a stand-out success with brilliant feedback from delegates (stay close to TRBusiness for our in-depth report).

Below, we have rounded up some of this year’s most celebrated moments, complete with must-watch video clips and striking photos.

You can now register your interest for the next edition, which is taking place in June 2025.

An uplifting welcome

To kickstart the conference, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free took to the stage to deliver a rousing welcome address (pictured above). “It’s going to be a great three days,” he said. “Thanks to TRBusiness – they have managed to bring all of you delegates together, including 30 from Dubai Duty Free. For Ramesh and I, this is officially our first day in our new roles. Thank you very much to all of you who came all the way from different parts of the world, and also to Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, which has been taking care of all of you – the team is at your service. Enjoy the conference!”

Cidambi delivers candid keynote

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi, delivered a compelling keynote address, in his signature candid style. He paid tribute to the recently retired CEO Colm McLoughlin and gave delegates a detailed look at DDF’s business. Wryly noting of his own presentation, Cidambi said: “If I was listening to myself, I’d be saying ‘fantastic analysis, but what are you guys doing about it?’ We’re focused on utilising our 800 or so employees and energising them in terms of customer service, shop floor upselling and with an urgent focus on improving our communication.” His engaging fireside chat with moderator John Rimmer, Director, JCR Consulting, had the audience enthralled.

Insight packed state-of-the-industry address

Peter Mohn, CEO & Owner of m1nd-set, set the scene for the conference sessions to come with a data-driven state-of-the-industry address. It marked the first batch of research from the Swiss agency that was exclusively curated for TR Consumer Forum delegates in a package worth six figures in value, if independently commissioned. Mohn’s address included an overview of global duty free and travel retail sales for FY23, by product group and region, as well as an update on the evolution of global air traffic including its recovery vs. 2019, and how it is forecast to grow to 2030. The outlook for the cruise channel was also covered, as well as a focus on global travel retail consumer mega trends, giving delegates a wealth of information to digest.

Fuelling quality networking

In-between conference sessions, there were seven great chances for delegates to meet and mingle over drinks and snacks in the dedicated coffee and networking lounge. These breaks, strategically timed across the two-and-a-half-day programme, were kindly sponsored by Victorinox, KitKat (Nestlé ITR), Loacker, Walker’s and Ritter Sport. In addition, there were two networking lunches with sumptuous food options. TRBusiness received excellent feedback on the fruitful business connections made during these important networking opportunities. “The TR Consumer Forum gets better every year with its consumer- focused content and superb networking opportunities,” said Tim Young, GMAX Travel Retail Wines & Spirits Consultant. “GMAX Travel Retail has attended all four Forums and was pleased for the third year in a row to be an exhibition sponsor, which proved to be very worthwhile for us. We had the opportunity to meet a good number of existing and new customers over the three days. Having the chance to showcase Au Vodka and offer samples was very effective as we continue to build awareness and distribution for the brand across the world. We look forward to next year.”

All the fun of the photo booth

At the Opening Cocktail, delegates could strike a pose, using the quirky props provided, at the photo booth kindly sponsored by Newmark, and have their photos emailed to them as a keepsake. Creativity levels were off the charts, with the chance to win vouchers to spend at DPT Antwerp for those who orchestrated the best picture. Five delegates stormed to victory with the winning photo, each walking away with a €200 voucher, presented by Simon Black, Executive Managing Director at Newmark, and Edward Verté, Co-owner and CEO at Diamanti per Tutti.

Signature serves from Suntory Global Spirits

At the Opening Cocktail, sponsor Suntory Global Spirits treated delegates to a tempting lineup of signature serves, from the Jim Beam Ginger Ale Highball to the Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 10 y.o. “The TR Consumer Forum is a key event for us and the entire sector – a hub for networking and collaboration – where we are all able to share the different ideas and trends we see in the different markets,” said Alejandra Valdés, Senior Category and Insights Manager GTR, Suntory Global Spirits. “The content and interactive sessions are a valuable source of information for understanding the differences of the consumer/shopper around the globe, and help us build a robust strategy for the short-medium term.”

Cocktail flaring turns up the heat

The thermostat was rising in Dubai at the time of the Forum. That didn’t stop Opening Cocktail sponsors Gulf Beverages and African + Eastern from dialling up the heat a touch more with a spectacular cocktail flaring performance that saw talented bar tenders juggling bottles and lighting up the area with a theatrical fire show.

All going swimmingly behind the scenes

The most ambitious and technically advanced production of the TR Consumer Forum yet was brought to life thanks to TRBusiness’ long-term partner The Bluedog Group. The doplr team was responsible for all the technical, build and production of the event, ensuring everything ran seamlessly and looked spectacular, with highlights including the 14-metre-wide screen and the dazzling light show at the dinner. Bluedog’s PR agency, Essential Communications, was also on hand supporting its sponsoring clients: Nestlé International Travel Retail, Ritter Sport, Perfetti Van Melle and Suntory Global Spirits, creating social dialogue on their activities throughout the week. “A heartfelt thank you to my dedicated team for their hard work and to TRBusiness for organising such an excellent week,” said Nick King, CEO of The Bluedog Group. “Looking forward to many more successful events ahead.”

Demonstrating the power of AI

In Tuesday’s panel session on ‘Navigating through AI, Web3 and the metaverse: real engagement in a digital world’ a brilliant lineup of experts – Anna Marchesini, Head of Business Development, m1nd-set; Simon Black, Executive Managing Director, Newmark Retail; Jonathan Chippindale, Chief Executive, Holition and Andy Machin, MD, Kounter Retail – discussed how new technologies and digital tools are transforming the travel retail industry. What’s more, they offered their top tips and advice on harnessing their power and how best to apply them in the channel. Machin’s interactive presentation showcasing the possibility of AI was one of the most talked-about parts of the session.

Flash mob descends on Networking Dinner

As TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill welcomed delegates to the Networking Dinner, sponsored by Casa Redondo, Gulf Beverages and African + Eastern, he was suddenly interrupted by a commotion in the room. It soon became clear that a flash mob had overtaken the show, with an energetic display of Bollywood dancing courtesy of Gulf Beverages, getting delegates firmly in the mood to party. And if that wasn’t enough, later in the evening, LED dancers put on a mesmerising display, illuminating the room with their vibrant antics.

Surprise appearance by Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt

A touch of star quality was delivered to the TR Consumer Forum courtesy of a special appearance by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who launched his premium blended Scotch whisky, The Glenwalk, at the event. Delegates could barely believe their eyes as he strode into the room and took the mic to introduce the liquid, which is launching in travel retail in the region with Gulf Beverages. The launch was widely reported by the wider travel retail trade press and other news outlets.

Hazel Catterall inspires spontaneous applause

In a panel session on ‘Reinventing premium and luxury in travel retail’, m1nd-set’s Anna Marchesini was joined by Hazel Catterall, Director, Newmark Retail; Nadine Heubel, Global SVP Revenue – Travel & Hospitality, Reklaim (Heubel has since announced her departure from the company); and Adrian Hayes, Director Global Key Accounts Duty Free, Oettinger Davidoff, to discuss how the future of luxury in travel retail will evolve as it reinvents itself. “Newness is the important thing,” said Catterall, expressing how she is “sometimes surprised” when interacting with duty free operators who say they are not bringing in any new brands for a new season. Hit play on the clip above to find out what she suggests as a solution, which triggered a rousing mid-session round of applause from the audience.

Dubai Duty Free prize draws delight delegates

Imagine having a paid-for shopping spree at Dubai Duty Free. That’s exactly what three lucky TR Consumer Forum delegates were treated to thanks to our generous Host Sponsor Dubai Duty Free’s prize draw on Wednesday 5 June. Philipp Ahrens, Senior VP, Center Management, Vienna Airport; Garry Maxwell, Director, GMAX Travel Retail; and Nivedita Khurana Bawa, Commercial Manager – Travel Retail (Middle East Region) for Organico Travel Retail, bagged themselves $500, $1,000 and $1,500 in DDF shopping vouchers, respectively. This was on top of two further DDF prize draws for audience members to win an entry into the coveted Millennium Millionaire (which offers a one-in-5,000 chance to win US$1 million) and the Finest Surprise Draw to win a luxury vehicle.

The Lilly Choi-Lee effect

Another outstanding moment from the Forum was Wednesday’s ‘Rising giants part 1 – the Chinese travel retail shoppers’ session. Lilly Choi-Lee, General Manager, TravConsult, spoke from the heart and took the audience on a highly engaging journey inside the mind of ‘the new Chinese traveller’, drawing upon the experiences of friends and family to illustrate how to appeal to these consumers through a cultural lens. One of the most interesting taking points was the concept of ‘face’ and how this can play out in a luxury shopping environment like travel retail. You can find out more by watching our video clip (above).

Discursive sessions drive audience engagement

The TR Consumer Forum prides itself on avoiding the ‘death by PowerPoint’ approach and instead focuses on delivering lively, discursive and interactive conference sessions that are packed with actionable insights. Delegates were invited to join in the conversation by submitting their questions for speakers via Slido, and we had a huge number of questions rolling in for each session. Additionally, questions were taken from the audience. In the China session, Ramesh Cidambi, MD, Dubai Duty Free, took the roving mic to press Lilly Choi-Lee on the factors prompting the dramatic drop in spending from Chinese travellers between 2023 and 2024. Cidambi remarked: “I very rarely ask questions at a conference, but I can’t resist it today”. The answer to this, however, remains for delegates’ ears only…

