TRBusiness and data partner m1nd-set are thrilled to announce that the TR Consumer Forum is taking place in Amsterdam at the Amsterdam Congress Centre at Park Inn by Radisson Amsterdam City West, from 2-4 June, 2025.

Delegates can immerse themselves in two-and-a-half days of knowledge sharing and networking at the fifth instalment of the DF&TR industry’s only entirely consumer-centric business gathering.

The vibrant Europe city location has been specially selected with ease of travel and affordability in mind.

“We at m1nd-set are thrilled to announce the venue of the fifth TR Consumer Forum. Amsterdam is a wonderful, vibrant and modern city, and easy accessible with direct flights for nearly all attendants from around the world,” commented Dr. Peter Mohn, Owner & CEO of m1nd-set.

“We at m1nd-set work with over 100 clients in the travel retail industry, and we see on a daily basis how important shopper behaviour and insights have become for industry stakeholders, and how insights play a crucial role for literally all leading brands across categories, as well as for all successful retailers and airports,” he added.

“The m1nd-set team is excited to exclusively share the latest and most important trends throughout various sessions at the upcoming TR Consumer Forum, which will provide an extraordinary value for money for the delegates in Amsterdam.”

As is customary, the conference sessions for 2025 will be kick-started by exclusively curated consumer insights from data partner m1nd-set, worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

An update on this year’s high-profile keynote speakers, session topics – including a session run by Gen Z – and an expanded moderator lineup are due to be revealed soon.

“As highlighted at the recent ETRC Business Forum, brand loyalty is not what it was in the past. It is increasingly challenging to keep up with the pace of change in consumer behaviour, yet it is vitally important to do so as the consumer is the most important link at the end of the travel retail chain. Without the consumer we have no business,” said Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-Owners and Joint CEOs of TRBusiness.

“Never has it been so crucial to understand the behaviour of the travelling consumer – especially given that consumer spending continues to lag versus pre-Covid times despite passenger levels rising.

“It is essential for the survival of our industry that we are aware of the changing needs, buying patterns and expectations that our customers have. The 2025 TR Consumer Forum will greatly assist our industry in taking the next steps forward.”

The Forum attracts a key roster of leading retailers, operators, brands and other partners.

The 2024 edition in Dubai, brought to life with host sponsor Dubai Duty Free, attracted executives from ARI, APTRA, Africa Travel Retail, Avolta, Blackjack, Budapest Airport, Cyprus Duty Free, Düsseldorf Airport, Fraport, Hermes Airports, Gebr. Heinemann, IGL Duty Free, Kreol, Lagardère Travel Retail, London Luton Airport, MEADFA, Newmark, Qatar Duty Free and Vienna Airport – to name just a few – in addition to a host of leading suppliers.

“That last year’s conference and networking programme achieved delegate satisfaction scores in excess of 90% across the board underscores how we continue to capitalise on the meteoric growth enjoyed by the Forum since it began in London in 2021,” said Luke Barras-Hill, Editorial Director, TRBusiness.

“In 2025, that commitment knows no limits; the teams at TRBusiness and m1nd-set are working hard to deliver another agenda of unmatched, consumer-focused insights and absorbing panel-led discussions.

“This year, we’re taking the level of immersion and audience interactivity to new levels – watch this space for several new and inspiring initiatives as we turn the dial on consumer engagement and ensure you secure your seat at the Amsterdam Congress Centre at Park Inn by Radisson Amsterdam City West on 2-4 June.”

TRBusiness would like to thank esteemed event sponsors William Grant & Sons, Mondelez WTR, Bluedog Group, Oettinger Davidoff, Newmark, KitKat (Nestlé ITR) and Walker’s for their support.

Ticket sales are opening soon. Please contact [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities. To find out more, please visit www.TRConsumerForum.com.

