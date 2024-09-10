NITR spotlights sustainability at the core of its travel retail plans

Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) is reinforcing its messaging on the role sustainability plays in the future of its key brands in travel retail, with an update to its ‘Breaks For Good’ campaign.

The first KitKat made with cocoa sourced from beans grown by families engaged in Nestlé’s Income Accelerator Programme launched in European travel retail earlier this year.

This latest KitKat offering under Nestlé’s Breaks for Good campaign underlines the company’s strong sustainability credentials, through ‘Breaks for Good’ lettering on the pack and a Sustainably Sourced Cocoa stamp.

A QR code is included to encourage travelling consumers to learn more about Nestlé’s Cocoa Plan, further details on the programme and its impact on the lives of cocoa-farming communities.

Aura Sanchez, Marketing Manager for NITR, said: “To date, 2024 has been quite the year for KitKat. As a leading brand in the confectionery category, KitKat remains a consistent favourite for travelling consumers of all ages.

It appeals to all category segments: self-treating, sharing, gifting and now; with a special message to share, it has taken on another role in travel retail as a sustainability leader.”

“Our partners in travel retail have welcomed that role with open arms, ready and willing to develop and execute promotions and marketing campaigns which are fun, attention-grabbing and have a strong message to share,” Sanchez continued.

An emotional journey

With travel retailer Avolta, KitKat has claimed the limelight in the group’s Emotion campaign.

It said Avolta’s 360 degree campaign, which touches on all parts of the travel journey, is redefining the travel retail experience globally, bringing brands to an audience of over 2.3 billion potential customers, across 75 countries.

Along with in-store activations, it includes extensive social media campaigns, which complement those featured by both Nestlé and KitKat, Avolta’s Reserve & Collect service, and Red by Dufry loyalty programme.

KitKat has featured in-store and online with catchlines including ‘Bring Home an Exclusive through Emotion’, and in collaboration with leading travel retailers in: the UK; Europe; Mexico (with Cancun Duty Free); Asia and the Middle East, including a campaign with Kuwait Duty Free.

Online and in-store promotions, including those at London Heathrow and London Gatwick, have spotlighted the exclusivity which travel retail can offer, with featured products including: the KitKat Travel Edition Mixed Chocolate Sharing Pouch; KitKat Chunky Mini Pillow Bag; Mini Snack Bag; Mini Travel Sharing Bag; and the latest KitKat ‘Breaks for Good’ line.

Each has featured in major promotions in key destinations including Singapore, Thailand, and Dubai, with Mumbai set to follow in October.

Considering the brand’s focus on sustainability, Sanchez said: “The launch of the first Breaks for Good KitKat was well timed this year as travelling consumers and retailers up their own focus on brands and products which walk the talk.

NITR and KitKat have put actions to their words, making substantial efforts to not only improve their products and meet the demands of today’s consumers, but also encourage other brands, and retailers, to do the same.”

“We could not be happier with the partnerships we have in the global travel retail channel. Our collaborations are stronger than ever with KitKat’s Breaks for Good campaign clearly demonstrating the power of a consistent brand message,” added Sanchez.

