NITR spotlights sustainability at the core of its travel retail plans

By Benedict Evans |

NITR noted KitKat is the first global chocolate brand to use 100% sustainably sourced cocoa through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and its collaboration with Rainforest Alliance.

Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) is reinforcing its messaging on the role sustainability plays in the future of its key brands in travel retail, with an update to its ‘Breaks For Good’ campaign.

The first KitKat made with cocoa sourced from beans grown by families engaged in Nestlé’s Income Accelerator Programme launched in European travel retail earlier this year.

This latest KitKat offering under Nestlé’s Breaks for Good campaign underlines the company’s strong sustainability credentials, through ‘Breaks for Good’ lettering on the pack and a Sustainably Sourced Cocoa stamp.

A QR code is included to encourage travelling consumers to learn more about Nestlé’s Cocoa Plan, further details on the programme and its impact on the lives of cocoa-farming communities.

Aura Sanchez, Marketing Manager for NITR, said: “To date, 2024 has been quite the year for KitKat. As a leading brand in the confectionery category, KitKat remains a consistent favourite for travelling consumers of all ages.

It appeals to all category segments: self-treating, sharing, gifting and now; with a special message to share, it has taken on another role in travel retail as a sustainability leader.”

“Our partners in travel retail have welcomed that role with open arms, ready and willing to develop and execute promotions and marketing campaigns which are fun, attention-grabbing and have a strong message to share,” Sanchez continued.

An emotional journey

With travel retailer Avolta, KitKat has claimed the limelight in the group’s Emotion campaign.

It said Avolta’s 360 degree campaign, which touches on all parts of the travel journey, is redefining the travel retail experience globally, bringing brands to an audience of over 2.3 billion potential customers, across 75 countries.

Along with in-store activations, it includes extensive social media campaigns, which complement those featured by both Nestlé and KitKat, Avolta’s Reserve & Collect service, and Red by Dufry loyalty programme.

KitKat has featured in-store and online with catchlines including ‘Bring Home an Exclusive through Emotion’, and in collaboration with leading travel retailers in: the UK; Europe; Mexico (with Cancun Duty Free); Asia and the Middle East, including a campaign with Kuwait Duty Free.

Online and in-store promotions, including those at London Heathrow and London Gatwick, have spotlighted the exclusivity which travel retail can offer, with featured products including: the KitKat Travel Edition Mixed Chocolate Sharing Pouch; KitKat Chunky Mini Pillow Bag; Mini Snack Bag; Mini Travel Sharing Bag; and the latest KitKat ‘Breaks for Good’ line.

NITR highlighted the popularity of the KitKat Mini Moments Lotus & Milk (195.6g) with Gen Z travellers, as well as the of KitKat Senses Cookie Dough and KitKat Destination Gift Packs, which target both gifting and sense of place.

Each has featured in major promotions in key destinations including Singapore, Thailand, and Dubai, with Mumbai set to follow in October.

Considering the brand’s focus on sustainability, Sanchez said: “The launch of the first Breaks for Good KitKat was well timed this year as travelling consumers and retailers up their own focus on brands and products which walk the talk.

NITR and KitKat have put actions to their words, making substantial efforts to not only improve their products and meet the demands of today’s consumers, but also encourage other brands, and retailers, to do the same.”

“We could not be happier with the partnerships we have in the global travel retail channel. Our collaborations are stronger than ever with KitKat’s Breaks for Good campaign clearly demonstrating the power of a consistent brand message,” added Sanchez.

READ MORE: Nestlé ITR and Muscat Duty Free launch prize draw to win a $26k car

READ MORE: NITR looks back on a year of sustainability success and NPD

READ MORE: Nestlé ITR delves into data on Gen Z and the food category in travel retail

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q2 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description image description
International

Estée Lauder reports continued struggles in mainland China and GTR

The Estée Lauder Companies reported net sales of $15.61bn for the fiscal year ended 30 June...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
New C3 scanners receive another setback as 100ml rule returns Europe
image description
Silver Crane to show Bears of the World travel-friendly gift tins at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Fashion jewellery brand Nadri returning to TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes International
image description
Montblanc opens new boutique at Kempegowda International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
On Location: LCY thinks local with major departures lounge upgrades Europe
image description
Nancy-Bird Walton Airport issues “rare opportunity” duty free tender Asia & Pacific
image description
Awards: Early bird ticket deadline extended International
image description
R&F Travel Retail inaugurates debut cruise shop at Holyhead Port in the UK Europe
image description
Go Travel announces two key appointments to its leadership team International
image description
Ritter Sport looks ahead to TFWA Cannes with NPD showcase International
right