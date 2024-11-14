TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that the 2025 Global Industry Survey is now live.

The duty free and travel retail industry’s original and longest-running state-of-the industry annual report* is marking its 21-year anniversary and we encourage stakeholders across the world to share their insights in this leading source of industry intelligence.

The deadline to have your say is Monday 13 January 2025 at 11am UTC.

The results, comments and analysis will be published in the January/February 2025 TRBusiness e-zine and/or online at TRBusiness.com.

Your opinion is vital in helping to shape our illuminating and data-rich editorial, which is a must-read for executives at all levels.

Click below to enter the survey and answer our refreshed lineup of qualitative and multiple-choice questions.

This year’s survey features a mixture of multiple choice and open-ended questions on topical talking points: from the most effective ways to navigate the erosion of price advantage to the ability of Artificial Intelligence to demystify complex issues and the increased appetite for risk-sharing between parties within the concession model.

Your contribution is highly valued, so please do complete our online survey to make sure your voice is heard.

Simply click the button above and join the impressive roster of high-calibre stakeholders who have supported the report to date, including Avolta, Lagardère Travel Retail, Aer Rianta International, Dubai Duty Free, Gebr. Heinemann, Lotte Duty Free, Groupe ADP, Heathrow Airport, Fraport AG, Qatar Duty Free, Duty Free World Council, Tax Free World Association, Tallink, Newmark – and many more.

“As we edge forward to a new year, your input to the Global Industry Survey 2025 is more valuable than ever,” commented TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill.

“As well as being a vital temperature check of the industry, this year’s survey is designed to explore key topics currently dominating conversations.

“Participating gives you a chance to demonstrate your expertise and authority on the topics outlined. Plus, your responses – combined with those of others – will help guide your fellow stakeholders confidently into the year ahead.

“We’ve carefully crafted our questions to ensure that the resulting report delivers top-notch insights and practical value to you, our esteemed audience.

“With that in mind, we encourage you to share your thoughts on the challenges, opportunities and expectations for the 2025.

“Thank you for making your voice heard and helping us kick-start the year with a comprehensive and compelling industry report that can be utilised as an important reference tool for many months to come.”

What is the Global Industry Survey?

Established in 2004, the Global Industry Survey is an independent and impartial piece of research run by the editorial team at TRBusiness and conducted without any personal bias or alliances.

Your responses will form part of our annual state-of-the industry report, which offers an inimitable insight into the hopes and expectations of stakeholders for the year ahead, as well as the major factors impacting on business in the travel retail and duty free sector.

How do I take part?

You can share your views quickly and easily via our digital survey, which contains a mixture of multiple choice and open-ended questions.

Simply click the button below to go straight to our streamlined online portal.

Our online portal is simple to use and the survey takes just 16 minutes, on average, to complete**.

How are my comments used?

As mentioned, selected comments from respondents will be published in a Q&A format within the TRBusiness January/February 2025 e-zine and/or online.

Your opinion is highly valued, and we encourage you to contribute. As the DF&TR industry steps forward into an exciting era for growth and development, yet one with numerous headwinds to contend with, your expert comments will help to shed light on what 2025 may bring, for the benefit of all stakeholders and the industry as a whole.

We look forward to receiving your comments and would like to express our advance thanks for taking part.

*To the best of our knowledge. **Based on the average time taken to complete the 2024 survey.

READ MORE: NOW LIVE: January 2024 ezine + landmark Annual Survey

READ MORE: Survey: 71% of stakeholders foresee “better” trading environment in 2024

READ MORE: Global Industry Survey marks 20 years with snapshots from the archives