TRBusiness is pleased to announce that the January/February 2025 e-zine, containing the landmark 21-year anniversary Global Industry Survey, is now available to view online.

This 170-page tome features the results of our annual Survey complete with an abundance of rich commentary from leading DF&TR stakeholders.

The initiative has been running for 21 years and what started as a straw poll in 2004 has evolved to become a comprehensive state-of-the-industry report that’s a leading source of industry intelligence.

As our dynamic cover graphic illustrates, by showcasing a selection of the well-known faces airing their views, this year’s report garnered strong support from influential figures, including: Xavier Rossinyol, CEO, Avolta; Dag Rasmussen, Chairman & CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail; Florian Seidel, CSO, Gebr. Heinemann; Ray Hernan, CEO, ARI; Ramesh Cidambi, MD, DDF; Nina Kristin Gür, VP Retail, Fraport; and Sarah Branquinho, President, DFWC – to name just a few.

Their contributions – which are greatly valued and appreciated – have given rise to 60 pages of coverage, which we implore you to delve into.

Click here to read the January/February 2025 issue.

Our cover visual features a selection of DF&TR stakeholders who contributed to the Global Industry Survey 2025.

As well as being a vital temperature check of the industry, this year’s survey was designed to explore key topics currently dominating conversations.

A key theme that stood out among respondents is how stakeholders are doubling down on efforts to boost spend-per-passenger (SPP). Creating a more personalised and engaging retail offering that caters to a broader range of budgets is among the key messaging coming through in the comments.

It’s no surprise in the current context. IATA data shows global traffic in 2024 was up 10.4% on 2023, representing a 3.8% rise on pre-pandemic (2019) levels, with ‘every indication that demand for travel will continue to grow’ in 2025, highlighting how immense the opportunity is for travel retailers. However, the Kearney report for TFWA in October 2024 pinpoints that passenger growth is outpacing retail sales, meaning the industry has both a challenge and an opportunity on its hands when it comes to converting travellers into shoppers.

The pandemic taught us the business-critical importance of being able to evolve and adapt at pace. The need to pivot, if the data tells us to, is equally crucial today. As you will see from the responses, starting from page 26, the strategies and solutions being proposed form a blueprint of what to expect from all corners of the DF&TR industry in 2025.

While sentiment is subdued – just 60% of respondents to this year’s Survey think the upcoming year’s (2025) trading environment will be better than the last, compared to 73% the previous year; indeed the share of those who fear it will be worse has risen from 2.3% to 7.14% – the strong desire to take the travel retail offering to the next level is palpable. We trust you will find the report illuminating and a useful reference tool for the  year ahead.

Elsewhere in this issue, we bring you a dedicated section on food and confectionery, with an in-depth category report. This is in addition to a special focus on how biscuits are bridging the gap between food and confectionery, as well as a must-read feature on how the pistachio chocolate craze is being leveraged in  the channel.

With the Lunar New Year falling on 29 January, and Spring Festival travel in full swing, we’re also bringing you a dedicated section on China. Top reads include the first batch of data from our exclusive insights partnership with m1nd-set, a report on the unique characteristics of China’s family travel market, and a round-up of Year of the Snake inspired campaigns and activations.

Please do look out for the plus and play buttons for extra content as you navigate the publication. We hope you enjoy the issue!

